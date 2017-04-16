‘Poldark’ Season 3: The Latest News On The BBC, PBS Series — Plus, Updates On Season 4

Poldark Season 3 has not even premiered on BBC One, or PBS Masterpiece yet, and fans are already learning details about Poldark Season 4. Before getting to the latest updates on Poldark Season 4, here is a rundown of news on Poldark Season 3.

When is Poldark Season 3’s release date?

Poldark Season 3 will premiere on BBC One in June. After Poldark completes its run on BBC One, Poldark Season 3 will premiere on PBS Masterpiece, October 1.

PBS Masterpiece made the official announcement for Poldark Season 3’s PBS release date on their website. In an exclusive report on April 3, Radio Times revealed that Poldark Season 3 would premiere in June 2017 on BBC One.

Is there an update on Poldark Season 3’s BBC One release date?

There is still no official word on an exact release date for Poldark Season 3 to air on BBC One. Albeit, there are only four possible dates to choose from, since Radio Times reports that a BBC spokeswoman stated Poldark Season 3 would air on “Sunday nights.” Therefore Poldark Season 3 will premiere on BBC One, on one of the following dates; June 11, June 18, or June 25.

Which of the Poldark novels, will Poldark Season 3 adapt?

Back in August 2016, Digital Spy reported that Poldark Season 3 would adapt the entire Poldark novel, The Black Moon. Poldark will most likely cover The Black Moon during the first half of its Season 3 run, before switching gears to the first half of book six, The Four Swans, during the second half of Season 3. Now it is time to get in to Poldark Season 4.

How many episodes will there be in Poldark Season 4?

Poldark‘s official Twitter account announced on April 14 that Poldark Season 4 will consist of eight episodes.

When will Poldark Season 4 begin filming?

Radio Times reported that Poldark Season 4 would start filming in September 2017. That bit of info came courtesy of the Poldark panel at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival. As the Inquisitr previously reported there were many revelations about Poldark Season 3, during the panel.

How many episodes of Poldark Season 4 have been written so far?

As of April 10, fans can rest assured that Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, has already written four episodes of Poldark Season 4, and is currently working on Episode 5. That means she is over halfway through penning Poldark Season 4, and Poldark Season 3 has not even aired yet.

When will Poldark Season 4 begin airing?

Given the amount of progress that has already been made on Poldark Season 4, it seems highly possible that Season 4 could air at the same time as Poldark Season 3, in 2018. The best indication to support this speculation is the aforementioned announcement that Poldark Season 4 will begin filming in September. September is the same month, Digital Spy reported Poldark Season 3 began filming in 2016.

Which Poldark novels will Poldark Season 4 adapt?

In the same tweet that announced the episode count for Poldark Season 4, the official Poldark Twitter account also confirmed which of the Poldark novels, Season 4 would adapt. They are the second half of book six, The Four Swans, and “all of The Angry Tide.” As mentioned above, Poldark Season 3 will adapt the first half of the Poldark novel, The Four Swans, presumably beginning at the halfway point of Season 3.

What does this news mean for the future of Poldark?

Poldark has traditionally covered two novels per season. Poldark Season 1 adapted Ross Poldark, and Demelza, while Poldark Season 2 covered the third and fourth Poldark novels; Jeremy Poldark, and Warleggan. For the first time, Poldark will only cover one whole novel, and a half of one in Season 3.

With Poldark splitting one of the books in half, it gives fans some extra time with the popular adaptation. After The Angry Tide, which will be adapted in its entirety in the latter half of Poldark Season 4, the Poldark novels jump forward eleven years. At the conclusion of Poldark Season 4, sixteen years will have passed on-screen, since Poldark Season 1 began.

What does the time jump mean for a potential Poldark Season 5?

If there is a Poldark Season 5, it would be an adaptation of the Poldark novel, The Stranger from the Sea. That novel leaps forward eleven years, after the conclusion of Poldark Season 4, which will adapt The Angry Tide in its entirety.

To put that in perspective, if there is a Poldark Season 5; Ross would be twenty-seven years older than he was when Poldark began. Since Poldark Season 5 would entail a huge time jump, it could potentially affect the cast.

Actor Aidan Turner, who portrays Ross Poldark on the hit series, previously discussed the Poldark time jump with Digital Spy. Of the prospective flash forward he had this to say.

“There’s a big time jump between two of the books and Ross gets older – and I can’t pull off mid-50s!” Turner said. “So I don’t know what will happen.”

While Turner could potentially wear make-up that would age him for the role’s newfound maturity, there is no need to worry about the logistics quite yet. Poldark fans still have two more seasons to enjoy, before they have to worry about the time leap, and the future of the popular series. Poldark Season 3 premieres on PBS Masterpiece, October 1, and on BBC One in June.

[Featured Image by Adrian Rogers/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]