Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: Better Battery Life, Stronger Build, Premium Price

If you like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ now, wait til you can get your hands on this badder Samsung S8 Active model.

We already love the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and it’s still not even the market yet. With sophisticated design and top-notch features, in addition to its super fast LTE, this is already this year’s smartphone to beat.

But what if you can get an even better and badder version of this beast of a smartphone? Sam Mobilereports that Samsung could be gearing to release the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, the more badass version of the Galaxy S8, a bit later than the current flagship models.

The Active variations to the Samsung S line started way back in the Samsung Galaxy S4, which released in 2013. The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active then featured a bigger built compared to the vanilla Galaxy S4, featured water- and dust-proofing designed around the IP67 specifications, and three physical navigation keys instead of a physical home key. In fact, it was positively reviewed by Engadgetback in 2013 for its edge over the Galaxy S4.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S4, every update in the flagship Samsung S line started to receive an Active variant. The Samsung Galaxy S5 received a rugged S5 Active and S5 Sport variants, which comes with a bigger built and an Active Key at the side to launch certain apps. The Samsung Galaxy S6 Active also released in 2015 to have better battery, water resistance and shock proofing, and an Active Key.

The more recent Samsung Galaxy S7 Active was even better than its predecessors, as CIOreports, sporting an even more rugged physique with two screen layers for durability. Compared to the regular S7’s 3,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active sports a heavy but durable 4,000 mAh battery for longer use. Its bigger built, however, puts the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active at nearly 20 percent heavier than the S7.

My new phone. The gold Samsung s7 Active. Hopefully my last one for like 4 years. Sick of my phones breaking on me. >.> pic.twitter.com/aucrIm5aWK — Courtney Olivia (@LivvyLevyLover) October 6, 2016

Apart from the usual bigger physique and addition of Active Key in the Galaxy Active variants, one of the notable shortcomings of the Samsung Galaxy Active throughout the years is that this variant only ships exclusively to AT&T subscribers. Whatever Samsung has with AT&T, it looks like that’s not about to change, even for its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, which is reported to release with the same features.

Android Guys reports that just like the previous Active variants, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be built to sport the Active line’s signature military grade durability, increased battery life and a uniquely designed Active Key.

In terms of durability and battery life, we’ve yet to get specifics on how much bigger and heavier the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active could get. The original Samsung Galaxy S8 will ship with a 3,000 mAh battery so we’re expecting at least 4,000 mAh for the Active variant. In terms of Active Key, it will surely follow the steps of its predecessor, enabling the user to assign a specific app or function for a short press, long press, or double press of the Active Key.

According to reports, the official model number for this year’s Galaxy S8 Active is SM-G892A, and has been in development under the code name Cruiser. Intruiging code name, if you ask us, which fuels speculations on whether the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will pack additional water-friendly features.

Apart from the interesting new features that will come with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, however, are drawbacks. Like its predecessors, the S8 Active is expected to launch exclusively to AT&T subscribers.

The Galaxy S7 Active, if you can remember, did not include compatibility with the Samsung Gear VR due to its altered physical dimensions. This has raised questions on whether the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will have the same Gear VR issues.

We’ll be on stand by to monitor updates regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. But based on history, we’ll be hearing a lot more about the variant soon as June approaches.

[Featured image by Samsung and homydesign / Shutterstock.com]