Angelina Jolie: Who Is Her New Mystery Man? Why She’s Waiting To Introduce Kids To Him

Although Angelina Jolie has been rather quiet about new romances since her split from Brad Pitt, it’s been reported that her love life has actually been more active than the Allied star’s. All of the rumors since Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from the actor have circulated around Pitt, linking him falsely to a number of women such as Kate Hudson, Sienna Miller and even his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. All the while, Jolie has reportedly been busily building a new life with a new mystery man, and is even said to be preparing to marry him.

In Touch recently shared the details as to what is known about Angelina’s new relationship, which has apparently completely caught Pitt off guard, much like her announcement about the divorce had.

“New stepdad for the kids? Angelina Jolie is already talking marriage with a new guy, so it’s safe to say that her dating life post-divorce from Brad Pitt is moving quickly. Even though it’s clear the mother-of-six is eager to find a new man, she is still taking it slow in one regard: She hasn’t introduced him to her kids.”

A source has chatted with the publication noting the reasons that Angelina has yet to introduce the man she is supposedly already prepared to marry, to her six children- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Clearly the main reason has to do with the tricky situation she and Pitt are in the middle of as they continue to determine who will gain sole custody of the children.

The publication shares words of the insider.

“Initially, Angelina was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled,” the source said. “But now she may introduce her new man to her children L.A. in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax. “

As stated, Brad was blindsided by the news that his estranged wife is planning to bring a new man into the lives of his six children. He is said to want nothing to do with the new beau of his ex and certainly is not happy that Angelina will be introducing his children to the mystery man.

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening, Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

Rumors about Brad’s own love life are simply that, rumors. The most recent claims involved a slew of Pitt’s exes who are said to be vying for his time and attention since news of the split broke in September. Such exes include Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate and Gwyneth Paltrow. Interestingly enough, however, as Inquisitr recently reported, all of these leading ladies are spoken for and in serious relationships.

Although it seems that Angelina is moving forward in love and career without a second thought to Brad, the UN special envoy and humanitarian did recently speak out about the trying time and how difficult it has been on her, Brad and the kids, but that they are working through it and they will always be a family.

BBC interviewed the star recently and recount her words regarding the tough circumstance they are all facing.

“It’s been a difficult few months, Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

