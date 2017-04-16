Best Movies On Netflix: Five Must-Watch Irreverent Comedies For A Fun Sunday

If you’re looking for the best comedy movies on Netflix, and you enjoy unsophisticated humor, then there a few gems worth checking out. From movies about food trying to survive in the cruel world to some new stand-up specials from two iconic comedians, Netflix has the answer for your crude-humor needs.

Superbad

Close friends are invited to a senior party by the girls of their dreams, but they must score some alcohol on the way to the festivities if they want to impress them.

Many consider this one of the funniest movies on Netflix, and many critics felt it was the best comedy from 20017. The McLovin character and I.D. has become ingrained in our pop culture, and though it was early in his film career, this remains one of Jonah Hill’s most popular movies. This film has brilliant back and forth dialogue and witty one-liners, and it is very crude, rude, hilarious, and even endearing.

Sausage Party

If you’re looking for an animated feature for the whole family, then Netflix has lots of Disney movies for you. But if you want to see hot dogs, buns, and other food varieties curse like it’s going out of style, then look no further. Written by Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, this film features the voices of an all-star cast: Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Nick Kroll, Salma Hayek, and Edward Norton.

Sausage Party is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site’s Critic Consensus describes one of the best movies on Netflix for irreverent humor.

“Sausage Party is definitely offensive, but backs up its enthusiastic profanity with an impressively high laugh-to-gag ratio — and a surprisingly thought-provoking storyline.”

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle has two new stand-up comedy movies (The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas) that play-out as a two-hour comedy special. One of the most popular comedians of all time is back, and per his usual, he is sharing his thoughts on taboo topics like O.J. Simpson, abortion, Bill Cosby, the Oscar boycott of 2016, and so much more. The Washington Post describes the controversy of the Dave Chappelle Netflix specials, and how the comedian feels about returning.

“Like any comic, Chappelle has every right to tell the joke he wants to tell. And audiences have every right to hate it. That’s the beauty of stand-up comedy, and something Chappelle couldn’t get from his wildly-popular sketch comedy show: He both bears responsibility over the material and has total control over it…Stand-up allows him to return to the spotlight on his own terms.”

Scary Movie 2

Critics typically can’t stand these satirical Scary movies, but fans absolutely love them (well, at least the first two that are directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans). The second one is often regarded as the best from the franchise, and it takes aim at classic horror films like The Exorcist, The Haunting, The Legend of Hell House, and many others. The Washington Post describes one of the funniest Netflix movies.

“Chris Elliott is hysterical as Hanson, the leering, claw-armed caretaker of the Gothic mansion into whose cobwebbed halls a group of college kids have been recruited for a scientific study of insomnia. Returning from the original, actors Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, along with Chris Masterson of Malcolm in the Middle and the buxom, pillow-lipped Kathleen Robertson of Beverly Hills, 90210, play the oversexed victims-in-waiting.”

Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. has starred in movies, a few TV series, and he is best known for his outrageous stand-ups. Recently, Netflix’s original comedy special, Louis C.K. 2017, was released and fans love it (and his new formal apparel). This time the legendary comedian muses on email arguments, religion, teachers, and more. For those that want more stand-up from Louis, Netflix is also hosting four other specials from the crude comic: Chewed Up, Live at the Comedy Store, Hilarious, and Live at the Beacon Theater.

From talking food to two legendary comics, some of the best movies on Netflix are irreverent comedies.

