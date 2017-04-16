Rudy Gay, And The Tricky Lil Wayne Joining Jay Z’s Roc Situation

Rudy Gay has been a member of Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports since December 2016. Currently aged 30, he is a basketball forward for the Sacramento Kings, and is one of the newest Roc Nation members. And just a few days ago, Lil Wayne, who is widely regarded to be a member of Birdman’s Cash Money Records, publicly declared that, he was now with Roc Nation.

This was during a show in Pennsylvania, in which he threw up the Roc Nation sign, proclaiming, “It’s the Roc. You know I’m a member of that team now.” Although this had yet to be verified, Rudy has already confirmed the news, stating that Lil Wayne is indeed part of the family. This is while speaking to TMZ.

However, when it comes to the better of the two lyricists, he chose Jay Z over Lil Wayne. That said, Lil Wayne’s is in an ongoing battle with Cash Money Record’s founder, Birdman, over outstanding arrears. The situation has negatively affected his career, as he still faces numerous legal hurdles.

This is considering that he was still under contract when he chose to stop collaborating with the Cash Money stable. The following is an excerpt of a report by Complex offering details of the legal entanglement Lil Wayne finds himself in.

“In 2015, Wayne sued Cash Money for $51 million in unpaid royalties and asked the court to declare him free from his contract with Cash Money. At the heart of this case is the Young Money label agreement, which required that Wayne (along with his Young Money artists) deliver 21 albums during the seven-year period between 2008-2015 at the rate of no more than three albums per year. Wayne argues that, by virtue of the term of the agreement, the Young Money joint venture—along with all of Wayne’s contractual obligations—ended in the summer of 2015. Cash Money argues that Wayne cannot be excused until he fulfills the specific obligations, and that since he’s at least an album short, he is still under the contract.”

That said, Jay Z and Lil Wayne have a complicated history. Just last year, Weezy recalled a time when he got an offer from Jay Z to join Roc-A-Fella. This was during an interview with DJ Drama. The memory was apparently so funny, he couldn’t avoid cracking up, but he nevertheless revealed how it went down, offering the following.

“You know, when I went out to talk to him [Jay Z] about being at Roc-A-Fella — and mind you, this was years ago. First of all, he was at the 40/40 in the daytime, and when I got up there he was talkin’, it was Denzel [Washington], it was Derek Jeter … I was like, ‘This is his clique?’ And they up there just laughin’ at jokes I just don’t get. He literally sat me down next to him, and this where all that is going on at, and he sat me right here. Like, ‘You ain’t a part of this,’ you know? And he would talk to me on the side after every joke,”

At the end of the rendezvous, Jay Z allegedly offered Lil Wayne $175,000 to join his label. According to Lil Wayne, “I said, ‘Believe that’ … I was looking like … two teeth in my mouth is 175 [thousand dollars]. My bottom teeth.”

Apparently, Lil Wayne and Jay Z are on good terms and laugh about the moment. Presently, Lil Wayne is also a part owner of Tidal, a music streaming service founded by Jay Z. In other news, Jay Z is presently reported to be on a babymoon with wife, Beyonce, on a private island in Tahiti.

