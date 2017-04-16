Will ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Have TV Wedding? Plus How Vanessa Is Coping with ‘DWTS’

Nick Viall is a Bachelor no more. Nick finally became engaged on the season finale of The Bachelor when he asked Canadian native Vanessa Grimaldi for her hand in marriage. Vanessa accepted Nick’s proposal and now she is standing by supporting Viall while he competes on Dancing With the Stars. With Vanessa’s personality and the openness she expressed on the show, fans are wondering how well she is really handling Nick’s newest reality television gig. Plus, if all is really right with the couple, are Nick and Vanessa already planning a televised wedding?

Nick and Vanessa claim to be doing great together. As far as a wedding is concerned though, Nick and Vanessa shared with US Weekly that they are not rushing to the altar. Nick said, “No, no. Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.” While Vanessa and Nick are living together in Los Angeles, Viall reveals there is still a lot of things they need to learn about each other.

Fun in the sun with this flower ???? #coachella #boohoousa A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Nick also shared that they are still working through the legal aspects of her being in the United States with him. Nick has been busy with DWTS, but hopes he and Vanessa can make it back to Montreal soon to visit her life there. Viall admits he has not been back there since the show was taped in Montreal.

Once Nick and Vanessa do set a date what do they think about a Bachelor televised wedding? US Weekly shared Viall and Grimaldi’s thoughts on a TV wedding. Nick admits he doesn’t know if they would even be offered an opportunity for their special day to be televised. Viall says there are so many engaged couples from The Bachelor franchise and not all them snag TV weddings.

With that being said, Nick does share that when they do decide the time is right to finally wed, they will consider a televised ceremony if it is offered. Nick said, “Vanessa and I are just focused on our relationship — when we decide it’s time for us to take that next step, we’re just going to plan a wedding, and if the show wants us, great, and if not … We’re not really focused on whether it’s going to be televised or not.”

Thanks Love ❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Time will tell if Vanessa and Nick make it down the aisle. Right now they have to get through Nick’s DWTS role, which is not easy to do. While Vanessa supports Nick, US Weekly shared that a friend divulged information that Grimaldi is having a difficult time with Viall rehearsing so much. The friend shared it has created some fights for the newly engaged couple. The source also noted that Vanessa is not used to all the spotlight being on Nick and not her.

The spotlight was definitely on Nick last Monday, but this time Vanessa as well during Viall’s sexy performance on Dancing With the Stars.People reported on the dance that caught everyone’s attention, which was themed as the most memorable year. Nick obviously chose his journey as The Bachelor and falling in love with Vanessa as his theme. At the end of the dance, Nick swooped Vanessa off the front row and lifted her up into a passionate kiss to end the performance. Nick was praised by judges.

Missing these guys already ???? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

If sources were right in saying Vanessa is not handling DWTS well, she is good at pretending. Grimaldi has been front and center with Viall’s family and is always seen smiling cheering Nick on.

Now that Nick’s time as The Bachelor has ended and he is happily engaged, all eyes are on The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, as she continues on her journey to find love. Rachel’s season is currently filming and is scheduled to premiere May 22 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]