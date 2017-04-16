Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Special Wedding Gift Excites Pal, Blake Laughs At Gwen Impression On ‘SNL’

All Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton need to make a wedding gift extra special is a permanent marker.

Gwen and Blake recently found themselves faced with the difficult task of choosing a wedding gift for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy. So what do you give the NASCAR legend in your life who has everything?

How about a personalized wedding present that no one else can give him? As Rare Country reports, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put a big smile on Dale Jr.’s face by giving him a belated wedding gift memorializing their love and their love of music. Gwen and Blake signed a guitar, and NASCAR driver Elliot Sadler—who is a good friend of Blake’s—later delivered the instrument to Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway. Dale Jr. liked the wedding gift so much that he decided to show it off on Instagram.

“This day wasn’t much to write home about till my pal Elliot Sadler brought @mrsamyearnhardt and I this gift,” Earnhardt wrote. “Signed by @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. (Tarheel hat borrowed from Sadler for photo to hide my messy mop).”

Those who can’t get enough of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s ongoing love story are eagerly awaiting the day when Dale Earnhardt Jr. will get to return the favor by choosing a special wedding gift for the couple. However, an insider recently told Hollywood Life that Gwen and Blake are in no rush to get married.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” the source revealed. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that.”

“They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might not be a married couple yet, but Blake has become like a second father to Gwen’s boys. As E! News reports, he’s slowly built a strong bond with her sons—Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2—over the last year and a half. The boys always have a blast whenever they visit Blake’s home in Oklahoma, and they recently spent spring break there. To show Blake just how much they look up to him, they had temporary replicas of his barbed wire tattoo inked on their arms.

Gwen Stefani’s sons have spent a lot of holidays around Blake, so he already feels like a member of the family. As evidenced by one of Gwen’s Snapchat videos, he recently got an invite to celebrate Easter with Gwen and the boys.

On Sunday morning, Gwen and Blake watched the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. They likely decided to check it out after hearing that Melissa Villaseñor parodied Gwen during one of the episode’s most talked-about sketches, a game of Celebrity Family Feud: Time Travel Edition that pitted stars from 1977 against modern-day celebrities. The bit got a lot of attention because Harry Styles channeled Mick Jagger while Jimmy Fallon played two different versions of John Travolta.

However, what made Blake Shelton laugh out loud was Villaseñor’s Gwen Stefani impression. In Gwen’s Sunday morning snap, the country singer can be heard letting out a hearty guffaw while he watches the SNL star spoof his girlfriend by mimicking her distinctive voice. Gwen also had a good laugh about it.

“Oh no they didn’t!” she said while filming the sketch.

As the Daily Mail reports, Gwen Stefani also shared a few cute Snapchat videos of her sons hunting for Easter eggs, but Blake doesn’t appear in any of them. She filmed Zuma showing off a special golden Easter egg and Apollo stretching his arm out high over his head to reach one hidden treat. Gwen also revealed that Easter has been pretty egg-citing for her because she got to indulge in some of her kids’ candy after giving up chocolate for Lent.

You can check out a few of Gwen Stefani’s Easter snaps below.

