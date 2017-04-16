Mama June’s Ex-Hubby Sugar Bear Calls Her A ‘Stupid B***h,’ Gets Violent Over Parenting Dispute

The tension between Mama June and her ex-hubby Sugar Bear finally boiled over on Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The dramatic encounter took place on the reunion episode of the wildly popular reality TV show, entitled Mama June: The Confrontation, and it involved not just June Shannon and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, but Sugar Bear’s new wife Jennifer Lamb, too. The unlikely trio sat down together for a few short minutes, and that was all it took for the fireworks to explode.

How does Mama June feel about Sugar Bear now? Well, she's not exactly playing nice: https://t.co/y08NUYnTlV pic.twitter.com/Zifj9R55vm — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2017

Fans of the show knew from the get-go that things were going to be pretty rocky. As US Weekly reports, the episode featured a moderator (a position filled by Judge Lynn Toler), which left little doubt that things between the adults made famous by the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo weren’t going to be pleasant. As if her presence wasn’t enough to alert the April 14 audience to the impending showdown, Toler told viewers to buckle in.

“Prepare yourself because it’s going to be explosive.”

Explosive it was, as the adults and children featured alongside Mama June during her reality TV weight loss drama met face-to-face to talk about the show and the relationships among their family members. The first pair to sit down with moderator Toler were Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her big sis, Pumpkin (Lauryn), and the TV judge didn’t waste any time getting down to the nitty-gritty, digging deep in the family’s dirt by asking the girls what they think of their new stepmother, Jennifer Lamb. According Honey Boo Boo, her first impression of Jennifer left her scratching her head.

“I actually didn’t know what to think”

Alana went on to explain to the moderator that Lamb didn’t give her much of an opportunity to warm up to her, but rather used their first meeting to welcome herself into Honey Boo Boo’s family.

“I’m going to be your new stepmom.”

Mama June: I HATE Sugar Bear, But I'm Worried About Jennifer Lamb! https://t.co/niAWW4aT34 via #Focusa2z.com pic.twitter.com/lKlRrE8YLT — Ronald De (@RonalddeRonald) April 14, 2017

Neither of Mama June’s girls seemed to be too fond of Lamb, and poor Honey Boo Boo (who is Sugar Bear’s biological daughter; Pumpkin is not) publicly called her dad out on his anger, adding that it’s an “all the time thing,” and that it’s preventing him from being as involved in her life as much as she’d like him to be.

After talking to Mama June’s daughters, moderator Judge Lynn Toler moved on to Sugar Bear and Jennifer Lamb. Inexplicably, the latter claimed that she had no idea that her new beau was part of the Honey Boo Boo saga when she first met him. Jennifer also admitted that she and Sugar Bear began “talking” while he was still married to Mama June. However, despite that somewhat sketchy beginning, Lamb swore that she wasn’t a “homewrecker” or cheater.

“There was no cheating.”

The real drama of the episode, however, came when Mama June, Sugar Bear and Jennifer Lamb all sat down together. After a sickeningly sweet (and clearly false) beginning in which Sugar Bear claimed to want to “sit down and be friends” with his ex wife and added that he needed to spend more time with Alana, Mama June quickly called her ex out in front of the cameras. It was all downhill from there.

Mama June pointed out that despite claiming to want more time with his daughter, Sugar Bear had only called her once since his wedding to his new wife – the event that reportedly motivated June’s 300 pound weight loss and total body transformation. When Judge Toler tried to figure out from Sugar Bear why he hadn’t made a bigger effort to stay in touch with Alana, he took the opportunity to freak out in front of the camera and show of the temper that his daughter had complained about at the beginning of the show and directing it forcefully at his ex-wife.

“I tell you what. I’ve got a lawyer on the case. You’re gonna get the paperwork. That’s all I’ve got to f**king say. You stupid b***h!”

Sugar Bear punctuated his violent and somewhat juvenile display by storming off the stage and, inexplicably (perhaps as an homage to The Hulk?) ripped off his shirt. Things got even more dramatic when he responded to Punpkin’s criticism by punching walls. According to Honey Boo Boo’s big sister, Sugar Bear is a “piece of s**t father.”

Sugar Bear didn’t return to the set, but Mama June and Jennifer Lamb took a few moments to talk to one another, and to be talked to by Judge Toler, who wasn’t impressed with Sugar Bear’s violent outburst or what it could mean for Jennifer Lamb’s child.

Watch Mama June rush to get Alana safely out of the building after Sugar Bear snaps in this exclusive clip https://t.co/BTgdwe6360 pic.twitter.com/aL3fWoIv1W — People Magazine (@people) April 15, 2017

According to Lamb, the on-camera meltdown was the first time she’d ever seen Sugar Bear act that way. What’s more, she claimed that her 300-pound son is too big for her to worry about becoming a victim of his new stepdad. Clearly, the Toler disagreed with Lamb’ assessment, and she repeatedly advised Sugar Bear’s new wife to be aware and protect her son.

It was then revealed that Sugar Bear was truly filing paperwork with the court to get more visitation time with Alana.

What do you think about this week’s disturbing episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot? Should June be concerned that Sugar Bear’s violent temper could put her daughter’s safety at risk? What about Jennifer Lamb and her lack of concern for her son’s safety in the wake of Sugar Bear’s apparent anger issues? Let us know in the comments below.

