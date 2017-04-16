Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Jared Odrick Contract Offer Coming? Richard Sherman Trade Talk Continues

Seattle Seahawks rumors have the team looking to improve its defense. Jared Odrick has been linked to the Seahawks, possibly giving the team another weapon on the defensive line if they can come to terms on a contract. Odrick had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars but got released from a five-year contract when the team felt that he was too expensive.

A report by the Seattle Times states that the Seahawks are one of three teams that would love to land Odrick during NFL free agency. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants have also been linked to the 6-5, 304-pounder who has played most of his career as a defensive end. It is noted that he could also be used as a pass-rushing tackle, which is where the Seahawks would place him on the current roster.

Jared Odrick’s contract was a five-year deal worth roughly $42.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team released him after just two years of that contract, helping save roughly $20 million from the salary cap. Only $22.5 million of the deal was guaranteed, so the Jaguars saw this as a way to get out of paying him for the duration of the contract. Now he will be available to any team willing to pay for a veteran lineman with a lot of years left in his body.

These Seattle Seahawks rumors make sense, as the front office has been looking for players to replace Tony McDaniel and John Jenkins on the defensive line. Jenkins already signed with another team during NFL free agency and the Seahawks have yet to re-sign McDaniel. It’s possible that McDaniel is under contract by the time training camp arrives, but the team doesn’t appear ready to wait that long to address the defensive line. Or it’s possible this is a negotiating ploy to get McDaniel to agree to a team-friendly deal.

During his seven years in the NFL. Jared Odrick’s stats were split between five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 23 career sacks and five forced fumbles over that time. Before the 2016 NFL season, Odrick hadn’t missed a game in his previous five years, showing that he was quite durable on the field. That included the 2015 NFL season, where he finished with five-and-a-half sacks for the Jaguars. His high-water mark on the line was a season with six-and-a-half sacks.

Odrick will be just 29 when the 2017 NFL season kicks off, but his salary could take a hit due to injuries he was playing through in the 2016 season. Primary among those injuries was a shoulder ailment that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. While an aberration on his overall career, it seemed concerning enough for the Jaguars to move in a different direction. As the Seattle Times noted in its report, he recently passed a physical while visiting with the New England Patriots. This should indicate that he is healthy and ready to go for the 2017 season.

These Seattle Seahawks rumors are going to come as a welcome change for fans of the team. In recent weeks, Richard Sherman trade rumors have become a detractor on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sherman has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots in various NFL trade rumors. Then there has also been the Marshawn Lynch chatter about unretiring and joining the Oakland Raiders. Sherman and Lynch have a lot of fans in Seattle, so losing these star players could hurt the bottom line.

Adding another veteran defensive lineman would certainly be seen as a positive move for the Seahawks. In some of the recent NFL mock drafts, the team has been mentioned as a possible destination for linemen in the later rounds. The team certainly needs to add depth at the position, so Jared Odrick could be the perfect short-term solution. It won’t quiet the NFL rumors about the team adding more linemen in the 2017 NFL Draft though. The bottom line is that these Seattle Seahawks rumors make a lot of sense for the team and Odrick could be a good fit for the defense.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]