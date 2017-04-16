Christina El Moussa Splits From Nate Thompson, Threatens Skincare Line With Lawsuit

Nate Thompson has unfollowed his girlfriend of one month – Christina El Moussa – on Instagram, and deleted their photo together following their split.

Christina El Moussa is seemingly starting a new life with a split from hockey star Nate Thompson, and a lawsuit against a skincare line for falsely using her as the face of its anti-aging cream.

The news broke on Wednesday that Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson reportedly split after less than a month of dating. But their breakup might not be the most amicable one, as Nate Thompson has unfollowed his one-time fling Christina El Moussa, who infamously split from her husband of eight years Tarek El Moussa, and then immediately started dating her family’s contractor Gary Anderson, who she reportedly had an affair with during her marriage with Tarek.

Christina El Moussa is now officially single again, according to Entertainment Tonight citing its source close to the Flip or Flop star. The source said their one-month romance is already “over” and that the two are “just friends” now.

However, their breakup doesn’t seem that “friendly” at this point as Nate Thompson has unfollowed Christina El Moussa on Instagram and deleted their photo together.

And while 33-year-old Christina El Moussa is now busy in a possible lawsuit battle against the skincare brand that illegally used her name to endorse its anti-aging product, her split from Nate Thompson is reportedly not painful for the Flip or Flop star.

The source close to Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson says that their breakup wasn’t “dramatic,” adding that their romance was “super casual” from the very start. In fact, the two were “never” an official couple.

“Bad timing on both their ends never really let it evolve into something serious. They remain friends and there are no bad feelings between them at all.”

Around the time she started dating Nate Thompson last month, Christina El Moussa spoke to Entertainment Tonight, telling the media outlet that a “relationship” was the “farthest thing from my mind right now,” and that it was “not even on my radar.”

Christina El Moussa called it quits with Nate Thompson a few days before the news broke on the Internet, according to the source. It was also reported that the hockey star is now back together with his ex-girlfriend Sydney Kaplan.

While fans of Christina El Moussa are puzzled as to why the Flip or Flop star attended Sunday’s hockey game of Nate Thompson’s Anaheim Ducks, a source cited by Entertainment Tonight explained that El Moussa bought the tickets for the game months ahead. Besides, she’s been a huge fan of the hockey team for years.

Now that Christina El Moussa is no longer dating Nate Thompson, she has more time and energy to focus on her seemingly inevitable lawsuit battle against the skincare line that used El Moussa’s made up quotes to endorse one of its anti-aging products, according to TMZ.

Christina El Moussa, 33years-old, who threatens to file a lawsuit, is mad that her youthful skin is being used to sell anti-aging products while she has never endorsed them.

Christina El Moussa’s outrage over the fake endorsement comes after her name showed up in an online campaign claiming that the Flip or Flop star’s youthful skin is the result of her using the anti-aging product it was advertising.

Christina El Moussa is threatening to file a lawsuit against the skincare line, and is warning all companies and individuals to pull the ads from the Internet. However, it’s rather challenging to track down who was exactly behind the fake endorsement.

