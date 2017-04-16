WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Bella Reigniting Their Feud On ‘SmackDown Live’ Soon?

A lot has changed since Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella shared a WWE ring together, but their feud could be reignited on SmackDown soon. Before Charlotte debuted on the main roster in the summer of 2015, WWE’s Women’s division was dominated by The Bella Twins. Nikki Bella improved dramatically as a performer and became the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history before being dethroned by Charlotte Flair.

Since then, Nikki Bella has undergone major neck surgery, made her return, turned babyface, and is now a top veteran on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has established herself as the top female performer in WWE, won the Raw Women’s Title four times, and is looking to continue dominance on SmackDown.

The Women’s division has changed dramatically over the past week after the “Superstar Shakeup.” Raw has received Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, and SmackDown now has Tamina Snuka and Charlotte. The latter is going to benefit greatly from the roster changes. It’s going to be an exciting year of fresh rivalries and some new performers getting the spotlight, but Bella vs. Charlotte could also come back to WWE in a major way.

While both women were in Orlando promoting Wrestlemania 33, they did an interview together with Peter Rosenberg. The trio discussed their first feud back in 2015 and many similarities the two share as people. It became apparent that both Charlotte and Nikki are interested in reigniting their rivalry on WWE television at some point in the near future, especially considering “The Queen” just moved to SmackDown last week.

Behind the scenes, there is clearly a great deal of respect and admiration on both sides. Almost immediately after Charlotte debuted on SmackDown Live, Nikki Bella took to social media to tease another match. In did not take long for Charlotte to answer her challenge on Twitter herself. Both women have shown a desire to get back into the ring together. It’s plausible that Bella vs. Charlotte will happen when the former returns.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a timetable for Nikki Bella’s WWE return. Her neck is an issue, but she’s no longer expected to be a full-time performer for the company. Nikki making some appearances on WWE television and only having big matches is acceptable going forward. On paper, that means Bella versus Charlotte could happen heading into WWE Summerslam, especially if Charlotte captures the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Nikki Bella vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Summerslam would be a huge match. During their last feud, Nikki was the top heel and Charlotte was the emerging babyface. Now, their roles have reversed, which would be an interesting dynamic to their rivalry. The WWE Universe would be invested and the feud could be something special to showcase SmackDown’s women over Raw’s women.

Most people would assume that Charlotte will go over Nikki Bella in their feud. Not only because she needs to win the rivalry more, but there have been a lot of questions about Nikki’s status with WWE over the past few months. For awhile, it was rumored that she’d be retiring after Wrestlemania 33. That isn’t the case, but her neck issues do bring up certain questions. For example, how much longer will she be able to wrestle?

The dynamic between Charlotte and Nikki Bella is interesting because their characters are opposite. Nikki is a brunette and Charlotte is blonde. They’re roughly the same age but rose to superstardom in two different ways. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Bella has the potential to be an even bigger feud in WWE history if the two can get back into the ring together to compete and prove who the better woman is in the women’s division.

