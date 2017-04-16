Orlando Bloom Talked About Leaked Nude Pictures, Nina Dobrev’s Relationship Is Rumor After Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom made headlines in 2016 for two reasons — Pirates of the Caribbean movie star’s leaked penis pictures and his short-lived relationship with “Rise” singer Katy Perry. In the recent time, Bloom’s name got linked with The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev.

In 2016, Orlando Bloom was spotted on a vacation in Italy with Katy Perry. The leaked pictures showed him paddleboarding without any clothes along with the singer. In the leaked pictures, Perry was spotted wearing a tiny yellow-color bikini. The leaked images raised many eyes during that time. Actor-director, Seth Rogen went on to suggest that Orlando Bloom’s penis is better than Justin Bieber’s.

“I’ve seen Justin’s before, so maybe I was just like, you know, ‘I’ve been there, done that,’ a little bit. And it’s a wonderful one! But Orlando’s, I was really happy with. Good for him! He’s in great shape overall,” Rogen said to Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live.

After almost eight months, Kingdom of Heaven movie star got the courage to speak about the scandal and how it affected his personal life.

Orlando Bloom On Nude Leak:

During his recent interview with the Fox News, Orlando Bloom said that he never intended that the media and his fans will see him in that particular way. The actor further stated that even though he thought that he was alone with his then time girlfriend Katy Perry in Italy, but now he realized that they are never alone.

Bloom also told Fox News that the leaked pictures took him by surprise, but he is very much confident about himself and his circle.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen. I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. I had a moment of feeling free.”

Orlando Bloom’s Breakup With Katy Perry:

The leaked images of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry suggested that these two famous celebrities are in fact a couple. Their relationship was hyped by media and few outlets went on to suggest that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will get married in the first half of 2017. However, this did not happen and their representatives told Entertainment Tonight that both Bloom and Perry are taking some time from each other.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” revealed their representatives.

Orlando Bloom also explained his take on his split with Katy during his interview with Elle. The 40-year-old actor revealed that even after parting his ways with the singer, he is on very good terms with her.

“She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.”

Even “Chained To The Rhythm” singer took to her Twitter to shut down all the negative reports about her personal life.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — Katy Perry (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Orlando Bloom’s Affair With Nina Dobrev:

Earlier this month, several reports started to surface online suggesting that Orlando Bloom is romantically involved with Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. A report from Hollywood Life suggested that The Hobbit movie actor and xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress were spotted during the premiere of the recently released film, The Promise. The article from the outlet further suggested that Bloom and Dobrev left the premises together.

“There must’ve been love in the air in LA because Orlando and Nina looked like that wasn’t the first time they’d taken a sweet walk together.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the nonsense about Orlando Bloom’s affair with Nina Dobrev. After confirming from their representatives, the outlet stated that the stars in question are not “hooking up,” and are just friends.

