WWE News: Have You Ever Wondered What It Would Be Like If The Undertaker Smiled More? – It’s Terrifying

For almost 30 years, fans have watched the brooding and menacing being known as The Undertaker show very little emotion as he destroyed opponent after opponent. After seemingly retiring at the end of WrestleMania 33, the fans really still don’t know what to do with the idea that he may never set foot in a wrestling ring again. So, one Twitter user decided to use his time to see what it would be like if the WWE legend actually smiled more often.

For those that may not have noticed, The Undertaker hasn’t really smiled on camera or at any WWE event since making his debut almost 30 years ago. This is one character that has seen the superstar and company make sure to keep the integrity of and not break the show.

That is why it is so strange to imagine The Undertaker actually cracking a smile and moving away from his overly dark persona. Thanks to the use of random apps and a Twitter user, though, the world now knows what it would be like and it is actually quite creepy.

Just learned the best thing to do in this app is make Undertaker smile pic.twitter.com/a8FRW15QFV — taguchi japan fan ac (@TheEricTables) April 15, 2017

The Twitter user took photos of The Undertaker and used a program called FaceApp which allows you to “transform photos by changing your age or altering your expression,” according to Fox Sports. No-one ever quite thought to use the app in this fashion, but it works if you’re looking to terrify your friends.

EricTheTables took a handful of stock photos of The Undertaker and proceeded to use FaceApp to show the world his pearly whites. It is odd and strange and creepy, but the Twitter user has already received more than 3,000 retweets and more than 4,500 likes on the post.

Friends and family members of The Undertaker may see him smile often and may know what it is like for him to be happy. Considering that being a member of WWE was his job, though, the man took it very seriously and would never break the integrity of his character.

There was a time in his career that he moved away from “The Deadman” gimmick and played that of a biker which was also known as “The American Bad A**.” During this time, he talked a lot more and showed emotion on all sorts of levels. There was even a time when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview where he was not only smiling but also engaging in a pillow fight.

Again, this was back in 2003 during his biker gimmick and he didn’t have to keep things under wrap for his “Deadman” persona.

It is quite possible that The Undertaker may never wrestle another match, and that is still quite hard to take. Still, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point and he may give a speech or he may simply come out to his music, stare at the crowd, and return to the back.

Not sure if anyone can expect a smile, but you never know.

Remember, this is the man who never really made promotional appearances or showed up on numerous talk shows. When someone from the wrestling family passed away, he was usually the only one not out on stage to pay tribute to them, and it was all to keep his character’s integrity intact without a smile.

With the retirement of The Undertaker from WWE and the world of professional wrestling, it seems only right that his next move is into the WWE Hall of Fame. It isn’t so much a matter of “if” it will happen, but when it will take place, and that raises some interesting thoughts. Fans would love to know who would induct “The Deadman” into the hall and if this great honor will bring about a speech or even a few smiles from the wrestling icon.

[Featured Image by WWE]