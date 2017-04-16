Sheree Whitfield Says Kenya Moore Acted ‘Classless,’ ‘Disrespectful’ By Sneaking Into Her Basement

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is calling out Kenya Moore for the way she acted at her housewarming party. Although the Housewives agreed to kiss and make up, Kenya seemed to have forgotten all about the truce the minute she stepped at Chateau Sheree.

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta may recall that Kenya Moore went on a little Chateau Sheree tour of her own at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. Pretending to look for the bathroom, Kenya convinced Kandi Burrus to sneak down into the basement, in an attempt to find dirt on her co-star.

“I’m walking into Chateau Sheree and it seems to be okay but I can’t quite understand how its finished considering I just saw vendor trucks there this morning. What’s really going on?”

Kenya didn’t bother hiding her delight when she found out that Sheree’s unfinished basement. Even after Kandi insisted that there are a lot of people with unfinished basement, there’s not stopping Kenya from having her moment. The RHOA star pointed out that Sheree had been giving her a hard time with the Moore Mansion when five years later, Chateau Sheree isn’t even completely done.

“After all the digs that she has taken at my house. This lady is living in a war zone!” Kenya said.

In her Bravo blog, Sheree Whitfield shared that she’s gotten used to Kenya Moore’s behavior. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star however, admitted, that she felt disrespected by her co-star, especially after all the effort she has put into Chateau Sheree.

“Nothing Miss Kenya does surprises me. I do feel that her actions where disrespectful and classless,” she said.

Sheree added out that when Kenya invited her to the Moore Manor’s housewarming party she did not go out of her way to point out every little detail that needed fixing, unlike Kenya who purposely snuck into the basement, clearly looking for trouble.

“Did I point out what I saw in her home that was unfinished? ABSOLUTELY, after she began shading me. However, I did not go into her home and go wander around freely throughout her residence. I respected the fact that I was in her home and only remained in the sections of the home that were open to guests.”

However, Sheree did not have to face Kenya alone, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak immediately came to her defense. Turns out, Sheree and Kim kept in touch and remained friends through the years even after Kim’s exit from RHOA. Sheree admitted that she enjoyed seeing Kim go at it with Kenya, knowing that Kim had no troubles standing up for herself.

“Kenya definitely met her match with Kim. One thing about Kim I always loved is that she will definitely give it to you straight with no chaser. Kenya was clearly not prepared for what Kim served, but if you can dish it out, be prepared to take it!” she said.

Although Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore didn’t have the best relationship, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Wetpaint that she hoped that things would change after their last trip to Hawaii.

“We had that one moment and then you see back at the Chateau, it gets all shady and crazy all over again. After our bonding moment in Hawaii, I kind of thought she would take the high road, but you know, I guess I gave her a little more credit than she deserved,” she explained.

In spite of everything that has happened, Sheree Whitfield said that she is “extremely pleased” with how the housewarming party for Chateau Sheree turned out. After years of being on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree said that she has learned to let go of things that she cannot control and be happy and grateful for all that she has accomplished.

