Two Royal Members Might Outshine Pippa Middleton On Her Big Day, And They’re Not Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Pippa Middleton’s May wedding is set to be attended by the British royal family, including big sister Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As the wedding is expected to be attended by some of the best-known faces of the British glam world, along with the royal family, there is much speculation that Pippa Middleton might get upstaged on her own wedding day. There is also the buzz that Kate Middleton might steal her sister’s limelight on May 20.

And if Prince Harry arrives with his American-actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, it should surprise no one if the next day’s headlines are only talking about the new royal couple.

There were also rumors that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were feuding because the former was worried that the actress would outshine her sister on her wedding day. And some reports stated that the Duchess of Cambridge intended to take up nanny duties on May 20 to avoid drawing attention to herself.

But it looks like three-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 1, are the ones who will actually end up overshadowing Pippa Middleton on her wedding day. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children are playing the roles of bridesmaid and page boy at their aunt’s big day on May 20.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince George would be a page boy and Princess Charlotte would be a bridesmaid, according to the Telegraph.

The service will be attended by close family and friends, including The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid.

Everyone was expecting Kate Middleton to be the bridesmaid, but the royal palace statement does not mention that. At the big sister’s wedding on April 29, 2011, Pippa Middleton was the maid of honor. She and her form-fitting ivory gown stole the spotlight.

The spokesperson also revealed that Pippa Middleton and hedge fund millionaire James Matthews’ wedding would take place at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, on the morning of May 20.

Meanwhile, the invitee list does not include Vogue Williams, the girlfriend of James Matthews’ brother, Spencer Matthews. British tabloid the Sun quoted a wedding insider as saying that Pippa Middleton’s view was that Vogue and Spencer‘s relationship was still new, and it would not be “appropriate for her” to be on the guestlist after just a few months of dating.

The source also said that it was clear that “Pippa doesn’t want to be outshone by any TV babes on her big day.”

Last month, reports surfaced that Pippa Middleton was thinking of “no ring, no bring” policy, which means only married and engaged couples would be able to attend the wedding.

Meghan Markle, who has been dating Prince Harry since last summer, is also a television personality, and according to some reports, the “no ring, no bring” policy came up because of the Suits actress. Pippa Middleton and her mother, Carole Middleton, noted that Meghan Markle had become the center of attraction at Prince Harry’s best friend’s wedding in Jamaica. All the eyes were on Meghan Markle rather than on the bride.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying that there would be “unnecessary chaos” if Meghan Marke attended the wedding.

She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara [the bride]. The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan’s presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos.”

And, in the latest report related to Pippa’s big day, the Daily Mail Online is reporting that Pippa Middleton’s in-laws would not be able to stay at Middleton Manor because Kate Middleton and Prince William and their two children would be staying there. Prince Harry is also reportedly staying at Middleton Manor. There is no news about him bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding as his plus-one.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images]