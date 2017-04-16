Sam Hunt Is Married! Sam”s Wedding To Hannah Lee Fowler Was Sweet, Now Private Time Before Hunt’s Concert Tour

After months of speculation about their romance, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are married! The happy couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a “pretty sweet” venue over the Easter weekend. The wedding was very intimate with only about 150 guests to watch Sam and Hannah say the magic words, “I do,” and hardly any celebrities on the guest list. People magazine wrote that there were a few sighs from Hunt’s concert fans when the wedding news broke.

One Same Hunt fan tweeted that she could hear every girl’s heart breaking around the world on Sam’s wedding day.

TMZ had some sweet pics to show too. The bride went for a semi-traditional look with a sleeveless long white gown and a train that floated from her shoulders. Hannah chose to go without a veil. Instead she “wore her hair loose in a side-braid.”

The reception was at In The Woods in Rockmart, GA, and Sam and Hannah’s wedding ceremony was at a nearby Methodist church. It was the best of happy endings for Hannah and Sam.

The couple had split up for some time, and it didn’t appear that there would ever be a reconciliation between the “Body Like a Back Road” singer and his longtime, on-again-off-again girlfriend. When they got back together in 2016 it was adorable how much Sam obviously loved Hannah.

Back in 2014, Sam told E! News that he named his first studio album after Hannah. How sweet is that? Even breaking up for a while is romantic when there’s a whole album out there named after your lover. Maybe Sam Hunt’s next concert will be dedicated to his new bride.

Sam explained that he never lived in Montevallo or even visited the town, but Fowler had such an effect on him when he met her that he wanted to do something special for her.

“A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.”

Hunt and Fowler were engaged in early January and as soon as they announced their wedding plans, the sound of breaking hearts joined the sighing as the gorgeous Sam Hunt became officially unavailable.

Hunt described the kind of wedding he and Hannah wanted. He said their style is “Intimate and hometown … low-key, low maintenance.” They aren’t into a big show, even though Sam’s concerts are sold out everywhere he goes, and he’s used to being in the spotlight. But both Sam and Hannah prefer to save the spotlight for Hunt’s concerts instead of shining it on their private lives.

“We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

Sam Hunt’s concert tour schedule appears to give the “Make You Miss Me” singer and Hannah some time to enjoy their honeymoon before he’s back on the road again. After all, Sam doesn’t want his new bride and Montevallo inspiration to miss him too much.

According to Sam’s website, SamHunt.com, the first show on Hunt’s concert schedule isn’t until May 9, when Sam performs at the Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. After that, Hunt has another break before a May 20 concert at the Preakness in Baltimore, and a final break before the Sam Hunt tour begins on June 9 with a big concert in Cleveland at the Blossom center.

Are you a Sam Hunt fan? Do you plan to go to any of Hunt’s concerts this summer?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]