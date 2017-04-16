Paris Jackson Critiques 2017 Coachella, Wishes She Was Snoop Dogg

If you were thinking of going to Coachella events this year, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, suggests you might want to reconsider. Instead, when it comes to music, Paris Jackson does not suggest her father’s music as ideal, but instead she wishes she was Snoop Dogg.

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, started on April 14 and will end on Sunday, April 23. About the event, Paris Jackson stated, “I feel like Coachella is now more of a place where people go to take pictures and videos for their social media rather than actual music.”

This might seem to be against Coachella, but it could also be Paris Jackson’s critique of fans that are not paying attention to musicians on stage. Lil Wayne might agree with that angle since he himself stormed off the stage of the High Times Cup festival because fans were “too mellow” and he was used to the audience participating, according to fan blog Lil Wayne HQ.

It was also on April 16 that Paris Jackson revealed on Twitter that she was closely following Snoop Dogg on Instagram. Evidently, Paris Jackson loves reading what Snoop Dogg writes to his fans, and stated, “There’s really nothing better than Snoop Dogg’s Instagram stories. I [for real] wish I was him.”

Interestingly, Paris Jackson does not reveal details like Snoop Dogg does, and she currently has her comments turned off on Instagram. Furthermore, posts from Paris Jackson like the one from April 15 do not have any captions.

Despite this, Paris Jackson gives her fans a lot of insight to her life with videos and pictures on social media, and she recently celebrating her 19th birthday on April 3 with family and other celebrities.

Paris Jackson also gets together often with her older brother Prince Jackson, and calls him her best friend. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Jackson has shown in several ways that she still honors her famous father, Michael Jackson — including tattoos.

Regardless, when it comes to their family life, there has been a lot of confusion concerning rumors that Blanket “Bigi” Jackson has been living at home unsupervised. This drama that concerns Paris Jackson and all of Michael Jackson’s three children has been ongoing through March and April, but a recent family dinner on April 14 proved the Jackson children still hang out together, according to TMZ.

Part of the confusion about Bigi Jackson centers on his elderly grandmother, 86-year-old Katherine Jackson. When her son, Michael Jackson, died in 2009, his three children were given to Katherine Jackson to care for. Bigi Jackson is currently 15-years-old, and in January, Katherine Jackson went to London and has remained there.

While the press seemed to imply that Bigi Jackson was “abandoned” by Katherine Jackson, there was no need for Prince or Paris Jackson to step in to take care of him.

Instead, as E Online clarified in early April, Katherine Jackson signed over caregiver rights for Bigi Jackson to Michael Jackson’s first cousin, TJ Jackson, in early 2017. TJ Jackson is Tito Jackson’s son.

Of course it is understandable if Katherine Jackson needs to take time off from her teen and adult grandchildren because her own child, Janet Jackson, might need her. For example, Paris Jackson’s aunt recently made headlines because she gave birth to her first child at age 50 on January 3.

Sadly, just a few months later, Janet Jackson announced she was divorcing her husband of five years, Wissam Al-Mana. It is likely no coincidence that Janet Jackson has decided to stay in London, according to Perez Hilton, and this is also Michael Jackson’s mom’s current location.

In other words, until Janet Jackson decides to move back to Los Angeles, it is unlikely that Paris Jackson or Michael Jackson’s other children will see their grandmother for awhile.

For fans looking for a potential interaction between Katherine Jackson and her family in Los Angeles, her 87th birthday is May 4. Although birthday plans have not been revealed for Katherine Jackson this year, her 86th birthday present last year was the announcement that Janet was pregnant.

Daily Mail reported that Katherine Jackson was “thrilled” that Janet was having a baby, and they stated the new grandchild would be her 28th.

