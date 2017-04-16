‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Takes Christian From Nick – Reveals Adam’s The Dad In Court

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will come back to Genoa City with a vengeance and will punish his family starting with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Victor will take Christian from Nick and the fact is, Victor can do it since he’s Christian’s primary living relative. Nick will be hard hit by the revelation that Christian is not his son when the harsh truth spills out in court.

Christian Custody Grab Groundwork

On Friday’s episode of The Young and The Restless, Nick told Victor, “Don’t plan on spending any time with Christian.” Then Victor asked Nick, “You are going to protect Christian from me?” then reminded his son, “I’m his grandfather nothing will change that.” And then Victor told Nick, “One day you’ll look back at this and you’ll regret every word you said.”

What Nick didn’t understand, but The Young and The Restless spoilers reveal, is that Victor was telling his son that something could change for Nick. It’s true that nothing can change Victor being Christian’s grandfather but what can change is Nick being the kid’s “dad.” Victor was dead serious when he told Nick he would regret what he said. Trouble is brewing.

On yesterday’s #YR, Faith and Victor have a moment. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/aowqfWL7jy pic.twitter.com/66FRgUDQWO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2017

Victor Won’t Be Cut Out Of The Family

The Newman family is ganging up on Victor just like they did last year on The Young and The Restless when they helped send Victor to jail. This time, though, The Young and The Restless spoilers promise the family will keep it out of the legal system and privately band together to continue shunning Victor. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) seems to be the only one that won’t play along.

The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise Victor leaves Genoa City on Tuesday’s Y&R and leaves loyal Abby in charge of Newman Enterprises to irritate the rest of the family. Victor will use his time away to scheme how best to get back at the traitorous Newmans for shutting him out just like they did before. Victor will come back to Genoa City ready with a revenge plan that will stun everyone.

Can Anyone Stop Victor From Taking Christian?

The Young and The Restless spoilers hint that Victor comes back ready with a plan to make the Newmans pay, starting with Nick. Victor was angry and sad that Nick took Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) away. The family has left him with no one and Nick has promised to cut Victor off from the grandkids, so Nick becomes Victor’s primary target. But this is about more than Nick.

From The Young and The Restless history, we know that with Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) and Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) both dead, Christian’s closest living relative is Victor as the child’s biological grandfather. Sage’s family is MIA and Adam’s mom is dead so Victor has a strong claim for custody. All he has to do is prove in court that Nick is not the biological father – which can easily be done.

Poll: Are Chelsea and Victor just as bad as Sharon for lying about Christian?

88% said Yes. Hypocrites!

12% said No. They have reasons.#YR pic.twitter.com/1LSt9Ewfbt — Soap Sarcasm (@SoapSarcasm) December 6, 2016

Nick Faces Double Blow Of Losing Christian And Chelsea

Last year on The Young and The Restless, Victor told Chelsea Newman (Melissa Clair Egan) to keep Christian’s paternity secret because it would only hurt Nick and she agreed. So, when Victor reveals Christian’s paternity in court, he can also expose Chelsea’s knowledge of the truth and hit Nick twice as hard so that his son will have a taste of what Victor is going through now.

The Young and The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks say Nick and Chelsea get closer than ever, but Nick’s affection for Adam’s widow will turn cold once he knows she’s been lying to him about Christian. There is no way Nick will forgive Chelsea for keeping this secret and that could drive him away from her and straight into the arms of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

Victor Can Restart Anew With Christian

Despite the often contentious relationship between Adam and Victor, The Young and The Restless fans know Victor had a deep love for Adam and he’s truly devastated that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) killed Adam. What getting custody of Christian represents to Victor is a chance to start over again with a new adorable little version of his beloved Adam.

The Young and The Restless history tells us Victor didn’t get to see Adam grow up and only met him as an adult so this is a chance for Victor to redeem himself by being present for Adam’s son and raise Christian knowing who his true father is – Adam, not Nick. Of course, Victor’s plan will wreck Nick so it’s a double-edged sword of Victor lashing out in anger but also acting out of love.

Eric Braeden will be off Y&R for a few weeks because he took a break to promote his new memoir. It should be May sweeps when we see Victor back in Genoa City and ready to make trouble for Nick, promise new The Young and The Restless spoilers.

This week on #YR, binge all you want because we’ve got a week of goodness… young, restless and HOT! pic.twitter.com/ImDmx2JLfO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]