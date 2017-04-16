‘Nashville’ Spoilers: Charles Esten Shares How Life Will Go On Without Rayna James

Things have really changed on Nashville with the death of Rayna James, and some fans are giving up on the show. Now Charles Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne, is revealing how things will go on without Rayna on Nashville. Some fans wonder if there is a story left to tell, but Charles is sure that there is plenty of stories left. Taste of Country revealed what Charles Esten had to say about how things will go with Rayna now gone.

Charles Esten spoke out to Taste of Country and explained his thoughts. He really does feel like things are going to be fine for Nashville. Here is what Charles revealed.

“Deacon’s been to the rock bottom and with the help of Rayna, he found his strength and he was able to be strong and stand up and be the man he always wanted to be. Now in the light of this we’ll have to the question, did she help make him strong enough that he can even survive without her?”

The fans of Nashville have seen Deacon go through a lot of hard times. It will be hard for him to go on without Rayna. Charles Esten went on to say, “One of the last things he did with Rayna was promise her that he would take care of these girls, so the challenge is can he do that, can he stand up and be the man that he needs to be?” The fans already saw where Deacon will be the one keeping the girls and taking care of them now that Rayna has passed away.

Nashville has already been renewed for Season 6 so the show isn’t going anywhere. A lot of fans thought that the show might end without Connie Britton, but they are going to have a while to see if it can work out or not. Another thing that Charles Esten recently shared was that doing these scenes was kind of like therapy for him. Here is what he shared.

“In another way, it’s also cathartic, it helps you process that pain [and] in a real way you’re helping other people to process pain. As hard as that was, honestly tears can be cleansing, there’s people that that scene meant very specific to them and their memory and hopefully on the other side of it that helped bring them forward in some way, especially along with the music that can do that job as well.”

Nashville is going to change a lot without Rayna James, but there are a lot of things going on. The family has to move on without her, but the twist that Scarlett is pregnant is also going to change things up a lot. She doesn’t even know who the father is and it looks like she doesn’t want to find out either. The fans are going to want to know, and more than likely Gunner is going to want to know as well. This twist will really change things up on Nashville and give the fans a storyline that they care about and want to watch the show to see.

A lot of people are upset that they killed off Rayna James, but you have to remember that it was Connie Britton’s choice to leave the show. She decided that it was time to move on and do other things. She will still show up from time to time in memories for a little bit at least.

Do you think that Nashville can go on without Rayna James? Do you plan to keep watching? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Nashville when it returns to CMT in June.

