Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Can’t Keep Hands Off Each Other, Aniston Stunning In Smartwater Ad

Despite non-stop rumors that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are heading for a split, the couple are ensuring to make it known how ridiculous such claims are by making appearances at various events in style and entirely in love with one another. The actors are obviously still as smitten with each other as they were on the day they said their I dos, and most recently could not keep their hands off each other in Paris, where Jen and Justin appeared at the Festival Serie Mania opening night on Thursday.

AOL shares the details of the appearance by Jen and Justin at the event.

“The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, couldn’t keep their hands off each other in front of the paparazzi. In several shots, you can see Justin’s hand drop way below the small of his wife’s back. He just couldn’t keep his hands off her booty! Meanwhile, Jen had at least one of her hands on the ‘Leftovers’ star at all times.”

Jen looked absolutely stunning in her Givenchy form-fitting black dress and wore her hair au-natural while her makeup was also kept minimal. A true beauty who always appears stylish and ageless, there is a reason that Aniston is the selected spokesperson and face for a number of beauty and health products.

Aniston has been the face of Aveeno for years now and also gained herself the position of ambassador for Living Proof hair care products after swearing by the results the products garner. In addition, Jen is the face of Smartwater. The brand recently released their newest ad campaign, which stars the health-conscious beauty.

The latest ad for Smartwater’s Spring 2017 campaign gives Aniston fans a glimpse into her everyday life, which usually includes exercise and time spent with her husband and their adorable pets. People notes details regarding clips from the latest ad for the brand.

“Smartwater’s new Spring 2017 ad campaign aims to share insight into the way the reigning World’s Most Beautiful Woman (who has has been a spokeswoman for the brand since 2007), spends her time. In one image, Aniston, 48, goes for a canyon hike with her beloved rescue dog Sophie, a pitbull mix she adopted with husband Justin Theroux in 2012. Aniston is always on the lookout for ways to spice up her fitness routine…Another photo shows Aniston serving smartwater sparkling at a dinner party with pals — which we’re sure had a pretty healthy menu.”

The final two shots in the advertisement, include a more glamorous side to Jen’s life as she prepares to hit the red carpet and in another is seen backstage prior to heading out on set for a talk show interview. The campaign certainly does the star justice by revealing the balanced life that Jen has shared that she seeks to achieve in her day-to-day, and it obviously presents Aniston as the stunner she is, whether in hiking wear or a designer gown on the red carpet.

Smartwater group director Caroline Kibler, spoke about the focus of the latest ad that stars the celebrity.

“This campaign celebrates the authentic role smartwater has in Jennifer Aniston’s life as she moves through both relatable and aspirational moments of progress — from fitness to fashion to dinner with friends.”

Aniston has been somewhat of a go-to guru for all things health and beauty related over her years in the spotlight. The 48-year-old has managed to keep in top shape and seems to remain ageless without having turned to the most popular cosmetic treatment that so many celebrities have opted for. Jen insists she has never used Botox and will not ever turn to this procedure to remain youthful in appearance. What she has been opting for has clearly been working-healthy diet, exercise and staying hydrated.

