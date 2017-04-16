Tomi Lahren Interview Puzzles Her Employers At ‘The Blaze,’ Who Say She’s Not Being Truthful

According to the powers that be at The Blaze, disgraced conservative maven Tomi Lahren wasn’t telling the whole truth in her recent Nightline interview on the ABC network. Tomi made waves in the right-wing world recently when she publicly admitted to being pro-choice, apparently a big no-no for the young, blonde, feminine mouthpiece of Glenn Beck. Lahren made her mind-blowing abortion comments during an appearance on The View in March, shocking the hosts of the show and their millions of viewers.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies. . . Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

VIDEO: Tomi Lahren SPEAKS OUT for the first time in highly emotional interview https://t.co/oC4jxoyagl pic.twitter.com/2r0snZuNOW — We are strong (@wearestrongUsa) April 13, 2017

Tomi Lahren’s followers and fans were clearly unhappy with her admission that she’s not part of the conservative pro-life rank and file, and many of those fans took their complaints to Glenn Beck and The Blaze. According to Lahren, the result of the fall-out was her termination from the alt-right media network. What’s more, reports Page Six, Tomi also claims to have lost access to her professional Facebook page and its 4.2 million followers.

During the Nighline interview, Tomi Lahren appeared to barely hold back her emotional tears as she told her tale of woe, wrongful termination and restricted social media access. According to Lahren, she’s been silenced, her free speech curtailed along with her access to her followers. In response, Tomi has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the employers that launched her foray into conservative fame and fortune.

The only problem with Tomi’s nearly tearful lamentations? According to The Blaze, Lahren wasn’t fired. And she still has access to her Facebook account, too. Oh, and she’s still collecting a check – at least according a spokesperson for the The Blaze.

“It’s official: We are now as confused as Tomi seems to be.It’s not every day that a current employee sues for being fired, but then gives an interview asking to be fired.”

@mrntweet2 I tear up for the babies. — Scribbled Pages (@ScribbledPages1) April 13, 2017

@TheAVClub Because if Tammi isn't constantly seen & heard, she is irrelevant. Let's keep it that way, yea? — Picture of an Egg ???? (@mondospreefilms) April 13, 2017

Tomi Lahren had her lawyer present, editing her comments during her most recent interview with ABC; for the entire interview. — Ali (@ali) April 15, 2017

During the interview in question, Tomi Lahren (who has been off the air at The Blaze since she publicly announced her pro-choice perspective), called her job her “life,” adding that she feels lost without it, that her outlet has been “taken away,” resulting in her being “hurt” by the blindsiding.

“My job is my life. This is my life. Without that, I feel lost. . . When your outlet is taken away from you and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided, it hurts.”

Because of the disconnect between her complaints and what The Blaze claims is the reality of Tomi’s employment situation, the conservative outlet is now alleging that it appears that what Ms. Lahren wants is to be released from her contract rather than being silenced for the next several months. Not surprising, given the joy that the controversial conservative (or perhaps she’s liberal now?) host appears to garner from sharing her opinions with the public.

Tomi Lahren: TheBlaze 'deeply hurt' me, tears up in new interview https://t.co/Z6UVLyyILz — ????Michelle???? (@mrntweet2) April 13, 2017

Something that The Blaze says that Tomi still has the ability to do. Despite not having posted on her official Facebook page since March 19, a spokesperson for Glenn Beck’s multiplatform network says that Tomi Lahren still has access to it.

“For the record, Tomi has had, and continues to have, access to the Facebook account in question. None of this makes sense. The Blaze continues to comply with its agreement with her.”

At this point, it appears unclear who is going to win this perplexing battle of the wills between Lahren and The Blaze. Her recent interview clearly demonstrates that Tomi Lahren is ready to take her case to the mainstream media that the (until recently) eschewed.

[Featured Image by Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]