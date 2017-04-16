WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Moving to ‘Raw’ Was a Punishment From WWE Officials

Many people were surprised that Bray Wyatt was moved to ‘Raw’ during the “Superstar Shakeup” last week, but it’s being rumored that WWE officials forced him to switch brands as a punishment for some issues that have happened backstage recently. It’s been reported that Wyatt is extremely upset with the way he’s been booked over the past few months, especially after the way WWE officials booked his first WWE title reign.

After winning the WWE Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Bray Wyatt was booked to be a transitional champion between John Cena and Randy Orton. The WWE Universe had been supporting The Eater of Worlds to get a “real” push as a top guy on SmackDown, but his first title reign only lasted for a month or so before dropping the title to The Viper on the grandest stage of them all in a lackluster match.

Bray Wyatt will receive his rematch for the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Payback in a few weeks. The next match in their rivalry will be a mysterious “House of Horrors” match. However, Wyatt’s recent move to ‘Raw’ almost guarantees that Orton will walk out of the match with the WWE Title. There is a lot of speculation about why WWE officials moved Bray Wyatt to Raw in the middle of such a huge rivalry.

Since Bray Wyatt has been more vocal about his booking, there are rumors going around that WWE officials moved him to Raw as a punishment. After all, he did walk into Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion. A lot of people are unhappy about his booking, which means sending him to Raw and taking him out of the WWE Title picture must be a punishment. However, WWE was planning to move Bray Wyatt to Raw for awhile.

The belief is WWE officials wanted to move AJ Styles to Raw during the “Superstar Shakeup” last week, but the decision was made to keep Styles on SmackDown and Wyatt replaced him at the last minute. Recently, it was reported that WWE officials have actually been planning to send Wyatt to Raw for months. The logic was to swap him with Kevin Owens and ensure that his match with Orton could happen at WWE Payback.

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar won’t be defending the WWE Universal Championship for a couple of months. He’s expected to miss WWE Payback. The powers that be felt that booking the WWE Title match between Orton and Wyatt on the PPV would fill that gap on the card, especially if Wyatt were an official Raw Superstar. It’s very unlikely that The Eater of Worlds will walk of the situation as the WWE Champion.

After WWE Payback, Bray Wyatt is expected to begin a huge feud with Finn Balor. Unfortunately, the latter suffered a concussion on Raw last week. The injury could delay the rivalry between Balor and Wyatt, but the impression is they will be feuding soon. On paper, the WWE Universe is excited about their upcoming feud.

However, the WWE Universe also acknowledges that Balor will eventually go over Wyatt in their conflict. It would be another feud lost for Bray Wyatt. WWE officials have booked Bray as one of the strongest heels on the roster. He’s been involved in some huge feud, but Wyatt hasn’t been given a chance to win many of them over the past few years. The WWE Universe feels that has drastically hurt his momentum as a top guy. Bray Wyatt has been vocal backstage, and the fans continue to support him. Hopefully, his booking changes soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]