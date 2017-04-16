Chrissy Teigen Thanks ‘Gifting Queen’ Kris Jenner For Baby Luna’s Birthday Present

Chrissy Teigen just celebrated her daughter, Luna’s first birthday on April 14. Since her birth last Spring, Chrissy has documented loads of Luna’s milestones. Naturally, Chrissy was super eager to share snapshots of her daughter’s big day across her social media channels. In addition to sharing photos of Luna with her Birthday cake, Chrissy also snapped a snapshot of the present that ‘gifting queen,” Kris Jenner gifted her.

“I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you,” wrote Teigen, via Twitter.

I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TltEu4l4z8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2017

Kris Jenner got Luna not one, but two motorized, toy cars. On the left is a Barbie Cadillac, and on the right is another Minnie Mouse themed vehicle–more than enough for a toddler with places to go and people to see.

If this is what Kris Jenner got Luna for her first birthday, one can only imagine what she’d gift her if she was a little bit older. Apparently, Chrissy Teigen is so familiar with Kris Jenner’s gifting habits, that she can comfortably dub her the “gifting queen.” The possibilities are literally endless.

Of course, Kris Jenner wasn’t the only source of Luna’s gifts. Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend obviously came through with the gifts as well. In a separate Twitter post, Chrissy shared a super cute video of Luna pushing the family dog in what looks to be a toy grocery cart. She also shared a video of Luna playing with a toy stove, that engraved with the words, “Luna’s Kitchen.”

The next day, Chrissy couldn’t wait to post a “throwback” photo of the previous day. Underneath a photo of the family god sitting in Luna’s cart, Chriss wrote, “Yesterday was LIT.”

Yesterday was LIT pic.twitter.com/GZFVqULsyR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2017

It’s good to see that Chrissy Teigen is in good spirits. The 31-year-old Victoria Secret’s model recently made headlines, when she opened up about her ongoing battle with postpartum depression in a powerful personal essay for Glamour.

After Chrissy gave birth to Luna, she noticed a drastic change in her moods and started to experience physical symptoms like low energy and pain in her wrists. She also had difficulty keeping important appointments, like meeting with the publishers, as she worked on her second cookbook.

Tired of not feeling like herself, Chrissy eventually sought out medical help.

“Before the holidays I went to my GP for a physical,” she said.

I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain. Of sleeping on the couch. Of waking up throughout the night. Of throwing up. Of taking things out on the wrong people. Of not enjoying life. Of not seeing my friends. Of not having the energy to take my baby for a stroll. My doctor pulled out a book and started listing symptoms. And I was like, “Yep, yep, yep.” I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I also just didn’t think it could happen to me,” Chrissy admitted, later in the essay. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

Chrissy Teigen concluded her essay by revealing, that although she still has bad days, she’s taking life one day at a time. The love and understanding of her husband, John Legend, and her family have helped to keep her grounded.

What do you thnk of Kris Jenner’s sweet gift to baby Luna? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below!

[Featured Image By Jesse Grant/ Getty Images]