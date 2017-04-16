Lady Gaga Debuts New Song At Coachella

Lady Gaga headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 15. She performed on Saturday night and dropped a new song for those in attendance. Gaga sang her new tune, “The Cure,” and from the reaction of the crowd, it’s going to be another hit. The 31-year-old singer had the fans on their feet for her set, which lasted over an hour long.

“The Cure” is already available on iTunes and will likely fly up the charts to the number one spot.

Gaga replaced Beyonce as the headliner and from the looks of things, it was a smart move on Coachella’s part. Beyonce and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, so Beyonce didn’t think it was a good idea to perform at Coachella while pregnant. While she’s taking a break, Lady Gaga is taking on the world.

Those in attendance at the festival on Saturday also saw performances from Bon Iver, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, and many more. The shows began around noon and went past midnight.

Lady Gaga will headline again on Saturday, April 22. It’s the first time in ten years that a solo woman artist has headlined Coachella. The last female headliner was Bjork all the way back in 2007. Some people question why it’s been so long for a female to be billed as a headliner.

Gary Bongiovanni, CEO of Pollstar, told Fox News that he doesn’t believe that the gap between male and female headliners at Coachella was done on purpose.

“I don’t see that there’s any sexism. There’s nothing more than trying to put together a bill of artists that the public wants to see. And we live in a world where a significant majority of the acts are either male or male-fronted bands versus females or female-fronted bands,” Bongiovanni said.

Lady Gaga is having an extremely successful year so far. Her performance during the halftime show at this years Super Bowl had people talking for days. She fit eight songs into her Super Bowl set, starting off with “God Bless America” and moving on to some of her top hits, including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance” and “Bad Romance.”

There’s a huge world tour coming up for Lady Gaga. The tour, which is in support of her latest album Joanne, kicks off on August 1. Her first show will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. From there, Gaga will put on over 50 shows until the tour concludes on December 18 at The Forum near Los Angeles.

Joanne was released last October and is Gaga’s fifth studio album. The 11-track album has produced two singles so far, “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons.” The song that she debuted Saturday at Coachella, “The Cure,” is not off of any of her current albums.

On Sunday, Kendrick Lamar will close out the festival for weekend one. Sunday will also see performances by New Order, Lorde, Jutice, Porter Robinson & Madeon, Grouplove, Future Islands and many more.

Next weekend, April 21-23, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off again at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. The lineup will be the same as weekend one, with Radiohead headlining Friday night, Lady Gaga headlining Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. Will Lady Gaga have “The Cure” in her set list or will she surprise people with another new tune? Only time will tell, but whatever she decides, it is sure to go over well. Lady Gaga is at the top of her game right now and there’s not much that can slow her down.

