Is Danielle Bregoli Pregnant? The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Has An Answer For The Viral Rumors

Danielle Bregoli is taking on rumors that she’s pregnant, and the “Cash me ousside” girl has a response that’s not too surprising in tone.

In recent weeks, some fans of the viral star have speculated that she might be pregnant. Though Bregoli just turned 14, some internet sleuths believe they spotted a tiny baby bump in some pictures Bregoli had shared online and decided it could be a sign of a pregnancy. This, combined with her series of racy social media posts and rumored relationship with an older rapper, got the rumor mill churning.

The rumors that Danielle Bregoli could be pregnant spread quickly online, with fans speculating on social media and celebrity news outlets picking up on the story.

Those rumors spread so far this week that Bregoli herself ended up responding, an expletive-filled denial of the reports.

“That’s stupid and obviously not true,” she told Life & Style. “I don’t know where people come up with this s**t.”

In the interview, Bregoli also acknowledged some other viral rumors floating around, including one report last month that she had died. The “Cash me ousside” girl said she’s taking it all in stride.

“Once again, people wanna just start some s**t to start some s**t. It’s all good though. Let em’ talk talk talk,” she says.

The rumors that Danielle Bregoli is pregnant is fueled in part by her budding friendship with rapper Kodak Black, who is 19 years old. Some fans speculated that the two are in a relationship because of how close they have appeared and their quasi-racy messages on social media.

But the “Cash me ousside” girl denied any involvement with the rapper, saying she doesn’t even know him in real life.

“I’ve never hung out with Kodak Black — ever,” she told TMZ. He’s 19 — god d**n!”

Since she first shot to fame earlier this year, Bregoli has been increasingly building her stature, turning the short visit to the Dr. Phil show into a giant following on social media. She now has close to 9 million followers on Instagram and recently signed a deal for a reality show.

The show will reportedly feature the relationship between the 14-year-old star and her mother, and the two have something of a complicated history. Both Danielle and her mother were thrown off a flight at LAX earlier this year after reportedly fighting with a passenger, and a video surfaced recently from several years ago that appeared to show the two in a physical fight.

Bregoli denied that she and her mother were fighting, and has said the two have a solid relationship now.

While Danielle Bregoli is denying rumors that she is pregnant, reports of her soaring net worth appear much closer to the truth. Since she shot to fame, Bregoli has made a small fortune from appearances — making about $40,000 per public event — and a lot more through her social media presence.

As Celebrity Net Worth reported, Bregoli is able to leverage her following into a big revenue stream.

“Bregoli has done an amazingly great job at cashing in on her fame. For example, she is doing paid product placements on Instagram for Fit Tea and Postmates. To those who may think that a 13-year-old getting paid to do paid advertisements on Instagram is utterly ridiculous, not so fast. Her Fit Tea video has been viewed a whopping 6.7 million times. Celebrities who have Bregoli’s following on Instagram can easily make up to $100,000 a month on product ads, and as much as $50,000 on a single post.”

So while reports indicate that she will soon be a millionaire, Danielle Bregoli is definitely not pregnant.

