Justin Bieber’s Sexy Spanish Singing Shines On Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ Remix, Daddy Yankee Show Rumor Sparks

Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee are blowing up on a bilingual remix of the global hit “Despacito.” The single features the Biebs singing in Spanish for the very first time — which, for the record, he pulls off effortlessly.

Puerto Rican superstar Fonsi shook the internet on Sunday (April 16) when he dropped an earworm remix of “Despacito” featuring Bieber.

The remix is a new version of Fonsi’s 2017 hit single, which features Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. The song previously did the business on charts in 13 countries, reaching the top 10 in many.

The original track peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and became the first Spanish language song that’s featured in Spotify’s Global Chart Top 10 for 10 consecutive weeks. Its dance video has almost one billion views on YouTube. The Biebs-assisted version will likely fly far higher.

Justin, Luis, and Daddy Yankee teased the song on social media just minutes before the remix was released. The Canadian superstar also teased enigmatic snaps of himself in a recording studio on Instagram last week.

The remix uses the same reggaeton rhythms and Spanish guitar as the original. Justin kicks it off crooning an English-sung verse with lyrics such as, “You are my sunrise on the darkest day.”

“Got me feeling some kinda way/ Make me wanna savor every moment slowly,” he adds in the build to the chorus where he merges with Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

There has been high praise for the Biebs’ intonation and pronunciation of Spanish on the “Despacito” remix from other artists, random online users, and media outlets across the board.

It’s reported that Colombian musician Juan Felipe Samper helped Justin pronounce Spanish for his vocals on the single.

Fonsi himself punched out a short but effusive tweet, writing, “@justinbieber ‘s Spanish is on point,” followed by appropriate emojis.

Colombian singer José Balvin took to social media. “FUEGO @luisfonsi #Repost @justinbieber BIG MOVES FOR THE CULTURE!!! GRANDE PAL MOVIMIENTO,” he enthused.

“I mean. Wow,” singer Becky G gushed, adding a praying hands emoji.

Meanwhile, fans raptured over the song on Twitter and elsewhere.

“Seriously lol I’m very critical about Spanish pronunciation but he has left me speechless. Didn’t know he had it in him,” another wrote.

“Just to be clear.. I would not hype up his pronunciation and accent if there was anything off but there isn’t so,” one fan praised.

“As a representative of the hispanic community i claim and accept justin bieber as one of us @justinbieber bienvenido hijo mío,” another enthused.

After a flood of fans raved about Bieber’s “Despacito” cameo, Twitter moments revealed many said they now wanted to speak Spanish.

Within 24 hours of the release of the “Despacito” remix on iTunes, Vevo, and Spotify, it reached No. 1 in 22 countries including Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Israel, Panama, Portugal, Sweden, and Peru.

It also reached No. 2 in 22 countries including Austria, Brazil, Denmark, Greece, United Arab Emirates and more. It’s currently No. 8 on US iTunes and No. 23 in the United Kingdom.

The official audio for the “Despacito” remix reportedly debuted with19.4 million views in its first 24 hours and 2.3 million worldwide streams on Spotify. The single also generated much chatter online — some of it either ridiculously overwrought or hateful.

Not-at-all coincidentally, given the timing of the “Despacito” remix, Bieber will perform with his juggernaut “Purpose World Tour” at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot tonight. (April 18).

It’s rumored that Daddy Yankee will make an onstage appearance at the show for a special rendition of the remix with the pop icon.

Will it or won’t it happen? That remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Justin Bieber added a huge — and sexy — slice of star power to “Despacito,” and will help to spread an appreciation of Latin music to the wider general public.

