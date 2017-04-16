Rihanna Stuns In Head-To-Toe Glitter Bodysuit At Coachella 2017 [PHOTOS]

Coachella is no stranger to bringing out the best, and sometimes the most daring, looks ahead of the summer season, but it looks like Rihanna stole the show on Day 2 of the annual music festival when she was spotted amongst concertgoers donning a head-to-toe glittery bodysuit straight off of the Fall 2017 runway.

On Saturday, Rihanna was spotted in attendance at both Gucci Mane and Lady Gaga’s late-night sets for Day 2 of the Coachella Music Festival while donning a head-turning Gucci Fall 2017 RTW glittery bodysuit for her choice of festival attire.

Rihanna serving a Gucci Fall/Winter 2017 LOOK at #Coachella???????? pic.twitter.com/Uax7NhylLk — Mo (@modesdoeee) April 16, 2017

Also I saw Rihanna jus chillin at Coachella poping in to see Gaga and looked FLAWLESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/t2Vhf5oE0p — Cathryn Theresa???? (@catietcooper) April 16, 2017

In addition to being spotted by several crowd attendees, who were quick to snap photos and videos of Rihanna singing, dancing, and jumping along to the lights and music, Rihanna took to Instagram to show off her complete ensemble for Saturday night’s festivities.

Rihanna is there to cheer for Lady Gaga at Coachella! pic.twitter.com/evPspnmDX1 — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) April 16, 2017

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

“I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit,” Rihanna wrote in the caption of her photo, which shows her striking a pose while showing off her glittery head-to-toe bodysuit, a pair of cut-off blue jean shorts, and a white Gucci tank top.

Rihanna was also spotted at Coachella alongside younger brother Rajad Fenty in order to celebrate his 21st birthday on April 15th, with the duo being spotted during Future’s set and dancing along to Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.”

Crazy start to my 21st birthday only makes me more hype for the rest of the day A post shared by Rajad Fenty (@rjfenty96) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Rihanna spotted at Coachella Festival with her brothers, including @RjFenty15 who’s turning 21 today! pic.twitter.com/JlwZpneq0m — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) April 15, 2017

While it’s unclear if Rihanna has a surprise performance planned for this year’s festival, with fans speculating that the songstress may be brought out on stage during Kendrick Lamar’s set on Sunday for their latest collaboration, “Loyalty,” the singer did emerge unannounced during last year’s festivities in during Calvin Harris’ headlining set during day three of the 2016 Coachella Music Festival.

Donning a red, white, and blue tasseled jacket, Rihanna took the stage during Harris’ headlining set to perform their 2011 collaborative hit, “We Found Love,” albeit neglecting to preview a snippet of the duo’s then-impending summer hit, “This Is What You Came For,” which the duo reportedly worked on prior to Harris’ set that same day.

Calvin Harris & Rihanna found plenty of love at #Coachella last night | Video: @mattmedved A post shared by Billboard Dance (@billboarddance) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

During last year’s festivities, Rihanna was seen posing for pictures alongside Courtney Love as well as introducing herself to Taylor Swift for the first time, however, arguably the most headline-making 2016 Coachella meet-up occurred when Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen hanging out amongst concertgoers during a private event, prompting speculation regarding whether or not the duo may be secretly dating.

According to E! News, DiCaprio approached Rihanna during the music festival after seeing her sitting at a nearby table with two girlfriends and a bodyguard, prompting Leo to strike up a conversation with the “Diamonds” singer during the festival’s Neon Carnival.

“They chatted closely. He was talking a lot,” one source revealed to the site, noting that Rihanna had “a smile on her face” while talking to the actor.

However, despite romance rumors blossoming from the duo’s Coachella hang-out, sources close to the actor and songstress revealed to the news site that Leo and Rihanna remain nothing more than friends and like to bond over their shared interests in music.

“They are friends and still hang out,” the insider explained. “They both like the same type of music and that’s usually when they run into each other. Neither of them are looking for any type of relationship now.”

While only time will tell if Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio will meet up again this year, fans have also taken to social media to debate whether or not Rihanna will run into rumored ex-boyfriend Drake, who took to the stage during last night’s festivities to perform several of his hit tracks alongside headliner, Future.

What do you think of Rihanna’s 2017 Coachella Music Festival outfit?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]