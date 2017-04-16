‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Disappears, Chelsea Learns A Scoop, And Abby And Victoria Battle

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the week of April 17 will be full of tense confrontations and shocking bombshells for the Newman clan. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will hit the roof about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) pricey birthday gift. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) vows to keep Victor at arm’s length. Nick (Joshua Morrow) struggles with keeping his father’s secret. Victor will disappear without telling anyone. Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will battle over Newman Enterprises’ CEO chair. It looks like a great week ahead on The Young and the Restless.

Victoria Goes Through The Roof

On Monday’s Young and the Restless episode, Victoria will lose her cool about Victor’s extravagant gift. The billionaire grandpa gave his 16-year-old grandson, Reed a car for his birthday. Victoria asked Victor to stay away from the party, and so the gift makes her feel as if he didn’t honor her wishes. Of course, Victor doesn’t see it that way —he thinks he did nothing wrong.

It puts Victoria in a tight spot. The Young and the Restless preview video for Monday’s episode revealed that Victoria would tell Reed that he cannot keep the car. Thanks to Victor, Reed is going to be mad at his mom for quite awhile.

Nikki Puts Her Foot Down

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Nikki returns from Reed’s party to find Abby at the ranch talking to Victor. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby is unaware of Victor’s latest outrage. All she knows is that Victor needs her to take over Newman Enterprises for a while. Nikki overhears, and she suggested that Victoria would have been a better choice. Of course, he scoffs at the mention of Victoria.

Get the latest scoop on Victor & Nikki in this week's @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/JFSAYDj3Ju — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 15, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki urged her children to keep Victor’s secret, not to protect Victor from any legal ramifications, but to protect the family from another scandal. She doesn’t think the family businesses and charities can survive another devastating scandal.

As soon as Abby leaves, Nikki puts Victor on blast. She tells him he was out of line by gifting Reed a car when Victoria made it known that she didn’t want him at the party. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki accuses him of giving Reed a car, just to spite Victoria, knowing that she would force her son to give it back. Nikki rants that he could ruin Victoria’s relationship with Reed.

“Nikki is doing what she thinks is truly best for her family. The fact that he had a hand in Adam’s death has taken her anger to a much higher level.”

Victor Vanishes And Chelsea Learns A Scoop

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick shows up at the ranch to check on his mother. When he gets there, they discover that Victor took up and left. Nikki has no idea where the Mustache went, either. She admits that his disappearance may be good for everyone. But, Nick wonders where his dad went.

Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Victor may have taken off to Canada to locate Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he knows that the plane dropped her off in Canada, so maybe he will start looking for her there. The online soap magazine states that he may even locate Adam while he’s on the hunt for Chloe. While that is likely not true, it would certainly change things around for Victor’s relationship with his family.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Paul (Doug Davidson) gives Chelsea an update about Chloe’s whereabouts. It’s likely that he will tell her that Chloe took a plane to Canada. Of course, that’s all they will know for the time being. Chelsea will struggle with her emotions as she isn’t sure how she feels about what Chloe did to Adam.

Will Nikki And Victor Make It?

Is it possible that Nikki and Victor are done for good? The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they probably won’t divorce over this, but it will be a long time before Nikki trusts him. Nikki cannot believe that he would bring Chloe into their lives, knowing that she had an ax to grind with Adam. She believes he knew her plan to murder him, and holds him, at the very least, partially responsible for his death.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Victor can fix his relationship with his family? Where did Victor go? Is Adam really alive? Will Victoria and Abby battle over the Newman Enterprises CEO chair?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Feature Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]