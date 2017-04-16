Galaxy C9 Pro: Samsung’s Insane 6GB RAM, 4000mAh Midranger Gets Better With 128GB Of Storage

Samsung’s mobile lineup is currently dominated by the recently-released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. As the new flagships continue to dominate in design and performance, however, a significant upgrade to a particularly unique midranger from the South Korean tech giant has been spotted in Chinese certification site TENAA. According to reports, Samsung would soon be unveiling SM-C9008, an update to last year’s Galaxy C9 Pro, complete with 128GB of storage to compliment its 6GB of RAM and 4000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has been on sale since last year. The smartphone is well into phablet territory, with a 6-inch Full HD IPS AMOLED display, translating to a pretty crisp 368 ppi resolution. While the smartphone still carries Samsung’s older design, its internals is nothing to scoff at, as the device is equipped with a power-efficient octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The impressive internals of the device is also paired with a pretty hefty 4000mAh battery, which enables the smartphone to last days in between charges.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro also impressed many users with a few tricks up its sleeve, such as another speaker found in its earpiece, much like the iPhone 7. Its expandable storage was also lauded for supporting cards up to 256GB. That’s a whole lot of storage for users of the device, which, considering its specs, appears to be designed as Samsung’s competitor to critically-acclaimed midrange devices such as the OnePlus 3T.

If the recent TENAA sighting is any indication, however, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is set to become even better. With 128GB of internal storage, users could store even more photos, videos and files in the premium phablet. One thing that was missing from the TENAA listing, however, is the lack of color options for the upcoming 128GB model, according to a GSM Arena report. The original Galaxy C9 Pro launched with multiple colors such as black, gold and pink gold. For the 128GB SM-C9008, Samsung appears to have listed only two colors for the upcoming device, gold and black.

The Galaxy C9 Pro is one of Samsung’s most unique devices. Over the past few years, the South Korean tech giant has developed flagships that are formidable both in design and in performance, such as the Galaxy S8 and the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. While these devices boasted the latest SoCs and stunning curved displays, they were hampered by several fundamental weaknesses such as an average-sized battery and limited RAM. Considering Samsung’s infamous TouchWiz Android skin, many have demanded that Samsung be more generous with the specs of its flagship devices.

So far, however, Samsung has mostly kept to its previous strategy. For all the power of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, for example, Samsung still opted to equip the device with a pretty average 3,500mAh battery and the standard 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ also followed this spec template, releasing with average battery sizes and above average RAM. Interestingly, midrange devices such as the Galaxy C9 Pro exist, which feature more robust basics than the best that the South Korean tech giant currently offers.

The Galaxy C9 Pro is not a perfect device, however. It still runs Android Marshmallow and is equipped with an underpowered set of cameras that are leagues behind those that are found in Samsung’s flagship smartphones. For just a bit over $400, however, the device has managed to get a pretty loyal user base in the United States, with many stating that it is a pretty good alternative to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. With a 128GB option coming soon, the Galaxy C9 Pro is set to get even better. The release date for the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has not been announced as of date, though rumors are high that the midranger is set for a release later this year.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]