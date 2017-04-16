‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nadia Bjorlin Reveals Chloe’s Intentions For Nicole’s Baby

Days Of Our Lives fans are wondering what is going to happen with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) after kidnapping baby Holly. Even though she is the biological mother, the court gave the surrogate, Chloe Lane, custody of the little girl. Viewers are shocked and angry with Chloe, with many wondering what her intentions were in the first place. Is she really thinking about the baby, or is this some sort of revenge? Recently, Nadia Bjorlin discussed the storyline and Chloe’s intentions.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with the NBC soap opera.

After Chloe won custody of baby Holly, she got a restraining order against Nicole. She also planned to leave Salem and take both Parker and Holly to New York. When Nicole found out, she was filled with grief and panic. In a bold move, she used chloroform and kidnapped the little girl.

Eventually, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) caught up with Nicole on Days Of Our Lives. His original plan was to convince her to return to Salem before things got worse. However, he changed his mind and accompanied Nicole and Holly to Canada. Using phony names, Brady and Nicole are staying under the radar. However, their neighbors, Hillary (Jennifer Landon) and Scooter (Robb Derringer) are turning out to be a problem. Even though Hillary is a law enforcement officer, she remains clueless. As for Scooter, he recognized Nicole as Misty Circle, the name she used when making adult films. He is now blackmailing her unless she has sex with him.

Back in Salem, Chloe is pushing the police to find Nicole. She even had Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez) helping. With Eduardo’s arrest and the actor leaving Days Of Our Lives, Chloe has no option but to wait until the police have a lead on Brady, Nicole, and baby Holly.

Many Days Of Our Lives fans wonder what Chloe’s intentions were for Nicole’s baby. Some believe that she was only using Nicole’s relationship with Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) as an excuse. Was she really thinking of baby Holly? Were there other reasons for Chloe refusing to give Nicole her child? In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nadia Bjorlin revealed a few details.

“I think you just have to find what it is she’s really seeing in all of this. She’s just thinking about the child in this case. Maybe she’s not making some of the best decisions, but I’m also trying to think as somebody who just had a baby herself; your horomones and your emotions and everything are so heightened that you would do anything for this child that you just had. And if you really think that your best friend’s making some bad decisions and it’s going to hurt this kid, you’re going to do something about it even if it hurts you along the way.”

Even if Chloe thought it was best to keep Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives, there were many other ways she could have done things. Sharing custody or allowing Nicole visitation would have been alternatives that would have been far less cruel.

Bjorlin was asked if Chloe was getting revenge for Nicole putting flesh-eating bacteria on her face in 2005. Nadia replied that subconsciously, Chloe is always going to be upset by it. However, Chloe and Nicole have been through many crazy storylines. Somehow, they reconciled and remained best friends. The actress could not reveal if they will make up this time or if the situation with baby Holly is unforgivable.

The Days Of Our Lives actress also addressed the reaction from fans. A few people understand Chloe’s point of view. However, most are furious and side with Nicole Walker.

“Maybe I thought there would be more sympathy and then I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I can really understand both sides. I like the fact that it’s so controversial, in a way. It’s fun to be part of something that people are really debating over and feeling something about.”

Bjorlin expected passionate reactions from fans, but was not prepared for the magnitude of hate directed at her character. She commented that it is like “Ghoul Girl” all over again, except with less love.

What do you think of what Nadia Bjorlin had to say about Chloe on Days Of Our Lives? Do you believe she had good intentions for Nicole’s baby or is there more to the story?

