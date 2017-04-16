Donald Trump Impeachment: On Tax Day, Maxine Waters Again Calls Out For President’s Removal

Tens of thousands of Americans have marched through midtown Manhattan and other U.S. cities to demand that President Donald Trump should release his tax returns. On the other hand, Rep. Maxine Waters used Tax Day as a platform to bring attention to President Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns has again demanded Donald Trump’s impeachment.

After Women’s March, this year’s Tax Day inspired more than 150 marches nationwide to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

“I will fight every day until he is impeached,” Ms. Waters said to the crowd gathered in Washington, D.C.

Rep. @MaxineWaters speaks on Pres. Trump at Tax Day march: "I will fight every day until he is impeached." https://t.co/ZavpvJui9f pic.twitter.com/wMbHSxVGaR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 15, 2017

Ever since Donald Trump announced that he will be running for the 2016 presidential election, Maxine Waters has become a left-wing favorite. Ms. Waters has even accused President Trump of wasting taxpayers money and spending his time at his resort at Mar-a-Lago.

Back in 2016, a report published in the New York Times indicated that then-Republican Party nominee had paid zero dollars in taxes. A veteran tax lawyer, Steven M. Rosenthal, stated that it is both possible and legal that Donald Trump has paid no taxes at all.

“I would expect he’s paying little or no tax,” Rosenthal said, according to the report. “Real estate is notorious for throwing off huge deductions.”

Furthermore, when it was asked to then-Republican nominee about his tax returns, he got irritated.

“It’s none of your business. You’ll see it when I release, but I fight very hard to pay as little tax as possible.”

It was during that time when Trump stated that he pays as little taxes as possible because according to him at that time, the American government wasted their money in the Middle East.

“One of the reasons is because the government takes your money and wastes it in the Middle East and all over the place.”

Ironically, after he became the 45th President of the United States, a total of 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles were used to attack Syria. According to Market Watch, one single Tomahawk missile that is made by Raytheon Co. is most likely to cost $1 million.

However, Donald Trump’s impeachment is not possible on the grounds of not revealing his tax returns. As earlier reported here, there are four possible grounds that may lead to his impeachment and none of them are remotely close to not revealing his tax returns. That being said, Maxine Waters seems to be adamant when it comes to the removal of the president.

Prior to Tax Day, Maxine Waters said during one of her interviews that the possibility of Donald Trump’s impeachment is here and the constitution have “to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

When in the interview, it was asked about her views on Trump’s impeachment, Maxine Waters added that there are many right-wing supporters who think that it is too soon to call it but it is never too early based on his recent activities.

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

Impeaching Donald Trump is not going to be a small walk as there are thousands of Americans who believes in his mission of making the country a better place. His recent actions against the ongoing ISIS showed that he is trying very hard to keep the terrorist organizations away from America. What are your views when it comes to Donald Trump’s impeachment? Is Maxine Waters’ fight justified? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images]