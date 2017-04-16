Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce Settlement Details Released

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce settlement details are released after two years of their separation. The popular Ben and Jen couple have finally registered to get divorced. Batman V Superman actor is said to be finally moving out of their home where the duo has been living together post-separation.

Recent details regarding Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce settlement states that the couple will continue with the co-parenting of their three children. Ben and Jen will share joint physical custody of their three kids and continue spending family time and vacations together.

Affleck and Garner’s divorce settlement will also include 50/50 split of their financial holdings. Although much has not been revealed in this matter. The couple has left it up to the judge to award them according to the spousal support required. The Pearl Harbor co-stars have a joint worth of $130 million out of which $105 million belongs to Affleck and only $60 million belonging to Garner, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

“We’ve learned there is no prenup, which means all of their earnings during their marriage will be split 50/50 unless they agree otherwise. Ben made a lot more than Jen during the marriage. There are strong signals the case will not be handled in court, but rather by a mediator, especially by the way the docs were filed.”

In light of this, it is also revealed that Batman V Superman actor will move out of their home and buy a new house near the family home. According to TMZ, Ben and Jen are focused towards co-parenting and does not want their kids to suffer due to their divorce so they both will be living in nearby houses only.

The divorce has been filed through divorce pro persona basis meaning that they will be representing themselves publically at least and no lawyer will be involved. There would mostly not be any further statement by Ben and Jen on their divorce settlement as they announced in 2015, Entertainment Tonight Canada reported.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The L.A. certified family law specialist Peter M. Walzer explained to People Magazine that Ben and Jen’s divorce settlement details will not be revealed further in public due to the pro persona.

“In most cases, because celebrities don’t want the public to see [the agreement], they agree privately and they file in pro per — which means they are representing themselves…[Pro persona is] smart way to resolve divorces. The mediator is not a lawyer for either side, the mediator works for both sides to reach an agreement and is cost saving — and also keeps the acrimony down.”

However, it is also noted that a big legal team must be involved to take care of all of the documentations and everything else that is required to settle the divorce smoothly.

“These people are making lots of money. It would be important to know when that stops being joint property. I seldom see people leave that blank. That signals they’ve got a deal and they’re not going to put it on the papers.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is also keeping busy due to heavy promotion of Justice League that is releasing on November 17, 2017. The movie will be directed by Zack Synder and Affleck will play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman. Garner will next be seen in The Tribes of Palos Verdes and Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. She will also be voicing a character in an animated film titled Amusement Park.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos]