Kristen Stewart Slammed For Talking About Robert Pattinson Affair While Promoting Films

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship and their very public breakup did not go well with fans. The Twilight movie fans, who adored Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, reportedly still wish to hear about how their real-life stars felt when they went through a nasty breakup.

The Twilight co-stars, who started dating during their epic blockbuster romance movie series, ended their relationship with the completion of the franchise. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s breakup in 2012 was covered by every media outlet.

The Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders and Kristen were caught on camera kissing and cuddling. Later, the 26-year-old actress had to issue a public apology to her Twilight co-star.

Recently, the Personal Shopper actress has been called out for talking about the affair every time she has to promote a movie. In a recent report, it is said that Stewart always chooses some or the other quote about her Robert Pattinson and Rupert Sanders mishap affair when she promotes a movie.

“Kristen Stewart has a film to promote — the very mysterious Personal Shopper — and you know what means. It’s time for some choice quotes about her defunct relationship with sparkly unicorn Robert Pattinson! Hooray!”

The actress has indeed opened up about her affair and the entire controversy a lot of times but there have been no comments by the Café Society actress’s representative regarding the accusations. During her interview with Sunday Morning Herald, she recently also talked about her relationships and revealed the reason as to why she has not opened up before while talking about her recent films.

“I was really, really young; I was 17. It was too insane. It was too scary to try to make peace with how so many people wanted to know every detail about my life. They wanted everything. It was too much. I couldn’t break it down and digest what was happening. I was too insecure to lay it out for what it was.”

Kristen Stewart’s cheating scandal reportedly not only affected her but also Rupert Sanders. He had to divorce his wife of 11 years after releasing a public apology. Apparently, after five years of the scandal, Sanders has finally directed his second movie, Ghost In The Shell.

The Scarlett Johansson starrer movie ran into a huge controversy for whitewashing the characters. The director and producers were called out for the same. During the recent promotion of the film, Sanders opened up for the first time about his affair with the Personal Shopper actress, Metro reported.

“You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes. I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn’t expect my life to be exciting if I didn’t. If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art.”

In another report, even Rupert Sanders is slammed for pulling the same trick as Stewart. The report claims that Sanders talked about his cheating affair with Stewart on his wife of 11 years because he had to promote his recent Scarlett Johansson starrer film Ghost In The Shell.

“And you know how the promotion trail goes — give ’em something juicy in the hopes that a small controversy will get people interested in seeing your movie. Sanders knows this… [Rupert Sanders] mansplained his 2011 affair with Kristen Stewart, and said that the affair was simply a ‘byproduct of making art.'”

There had been no official comments by representatives on the allegations. It was also pointed out that Robert Pattinson never talks about his relationship and is enjoying his life.

Meanwhile, Sanders has not signed up any more projects. Stewart will be next seen in Lizzie and Underwater.

