‘RHOC’ Stars Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge At War! Everyone Needs To Pick A Side

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are already at war, and Season 12 of Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t even started. Radar Online reports that Judge is trying her best to befriend the OG of the OC but she’s not buying it.

“Tamra knows that Vicki has some serious dirt on her, and she really wants to soothe things over so that Vicki does not go into full attack mode this year,” an insider revealed.

According to OK Magazine, one reason the two women are at odds is because of the difference in their pay grade. Gunvalson is pulling down around $750,000 per season while Judge is earning $600,000. Judge believes she is the better asset to the show and isn’t happy that her counterpart is making more money.

“Tamra is of course upset that Vicki is getting paid so much more money than her because she feels like she is the reason that viewers will want to tune in,” the insider stated. “Tamra honestly thinks the entire show should revolve around her and that she should be the highest paid out of all of them.”

Gunvalson’s feud with Judge is nothing new. The two women have fought with each other over the past two seasons. Things got particularly nasty when Judge teamed up with Shannon Beador and tried to get Gunvalson booted from the series. Judge allegedly thought Gunvalson’s involvement in Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam was enough to warrant removal.

As fans will recall, Gunvalson was dating Ayers when he faked medical documents to prove that he had undergone treatment for cancer. Gunvalson backed up his claims at the time, which damaged a lot of her friendships on the show and was a major setback to her image. Despite the scandal, Gunvalson stayed on the show and will be making a return in Season 12.

Of course, Judge failed in getting Gunvalson fired and their feud heated up as a result. More recently, Radar Online reports that Vicki Gunvalson tried to take Judge down during a party at her Orange County home.

“Vicki is having a huge birthday bash at her house in the O.C. on Saturday and everyone is super excited!” an insider revealed.

The RHOC star invited the show’s newest addition, Peggy Sulahian, to the bash and Lydia McLaughlin. She also sent invites to Kelly Dodd and former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi. Gunvalson excluded both Judge and Beador from the party.

“Vicki would never allow Tamra or Shannon at her home and they wouldn’t come even if she did invite them,” the source explained. “She does not even want to film in the same room as her!”

Thanks ladies for being there for one another and for attending the Amare party. We need to do this more often. @gretchenrossi @jeana.keough @rhoc_kellyddodd A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

The insider added that Gunvalson isn’t sure what Judge is planning on doing this season. Considering their turbulent past together, Gunvalson isn’t waiting around to found out. Instead, she’s already looking to gain some friends for the coming year and is forcing everyone on the show to pick a side or get left behind.

This is partly why Gunvalson decided to hold a birthday party and invite so many of her co-stars. It’s also why she left Judge off the guest list. If they all attended the event is unknown, but it’s clear that Gunvalson is trying to make alliances that might get her through another season.

Bravo has not announced when the new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County will begin. The hit series is expected to return in the next few months, which means production is about to get underway. Whether the birthday party is included in Season 12 is yet to be seen.

