‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Liam Cunningham Rules Out One Contender For The Iron Throne

HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones will return for its seventh and penultimate season this year. With that in mind, fans are getting ever closer to finding out who will end up sat on the Iron Throne. However, actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth in the hit show, appears to have ruled out one potential contender for the Iron Throne.

This article contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

According to the Express, in a recent interview ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7, Cunningham revealed that he doesn’t expect to see Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, on the Iron Throne anytime soon. Cunningham did, however, reveal who he would like to be victorious when the show comes to a close next year.

“I think Jon Snow would be good, but he doesn’t strike me as someone who wants to [sit on the throne],” he said. “He’s had power thrust upon him. He never asked to be king, it was all the other people in the North who made him king and he has a responsibility to his people.”

The actor, who has played Davos Seaworth since the show’s second season, revealed that he’d like to see an undeniably morally good character end up on the Iron Throne, like Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley. However, he conceded that was very unlikely to happen in the world of Game of Thrones.

“There’s a lot of morally ambiguous people on the show, so you need some characters to put their hand up to speak up for the audience, like Davos and even Samwell Tarly, who are kinda like the ‘conscience’ of the show,” he said.

As one of the show’s lead stars, it’s safe to assume that Cunningham is aware of how Game of Thrones’ seventh season will end, however, he won’t be aware of what’s to come in Season 8.

According to Winter is Coming, Cunningham also weighed in on the controversy around Game of Thrones’ explicit depiction of sex and violence, saying, “If we didn’t show that, we wouldn’t be showing life as it really is. It would be patronizing and condescending to the audience, it would be treating the viewers as if they’re not as intelligent as they are.”

“For example, the death of Shireen (Kerry Ingram). I’m in a show that shows the burning of a child! It’s a horrible thing to show, but it was necessary to show you how dangerous chasing power can be, how it turns the mind of a father and mother to do to their own child,” he continued.

As you might expect, Cunningham also expressed that Ingram’s character Shireen is the one he most wishes hadn’t died. With Ingram playing Stannis Baratheon’s daughter, she and Cunningham spent a good deal of time together on set, with the young actress seen gifting him a copy of English Grammar for Dummies before she departed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cunningham revealed that if he hadn’t been cast as Ser Davos, the character he would most like to have played is Tyrion Lannister. What’s more, he revealed that he takes away a few little souvenirs from the set each year, including coins from Braavos and a stag to give to his daughter.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its seventh season on July 16. This season will be considerably shorter than previous seasons at just seven episodes, in comparison to the usual 10.

