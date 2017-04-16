Harry Styles Steals ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Mick Jagger Impersonation, Song Debuts, And More

Harry Styles was right at home at Studio 8H. Styles made his first solo appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 15, and he nailed the gig even without his former One Direction bandmates by his side. The highly-anticipated SNL appearance came just days after Harry released “Sign of The Times,” the first single off of his soon-to-be-released self-titled solo record, and it marked his first time on the SNL stage since a 1D performance in December 2014, according to Billboard.

"Ever Since New York" ???? #Livefrom8H #FallonStylesSNL #SNLLiveCoastToCoast A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Harry turned up early during the live SNL broadcast, appearing in host Jimmy Fallon’s musical monologue, which paid tribute to David Bowie’s 1983 hit song “Let’s Dance.”

Harry donned a maroon plaid suit to perform his brand new solo single, “Sign of the Times,” then later ditched the jacket (but kept the plaid pants) for a performance of “Ever Since New York,” a second song from his forthcoming album which is due out May 12. You can see the video of Harry Styles’ musical performance below.

Of course, Harry Styles did a whole lot more than just sing on SNL. Harry showed off his acting chops ahead of his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Dunkirk by performing in two SNL skits. Not only did Harry reign supreme as a singing soldier in a Civil War-themed boy band sketch, but he stole the show in a hilarious Family Feud spoof.

In the skit, titled Celebrity Family Feud: Time Travel Edition, Harry played Mick Jagger circa 1977. Styles nailed Jagger’s mannerisms and speech patterns as he poked fun at himself when SNL regular Kenan Thompson, who was playing Family Feud host Steve Harvey, gave props to Jagger’s successful solo project.

“Solo?” Styles (as Jagger) exclaimed. “Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane!”

Styles’ Jagger also attempted to give the top answer to the Family Feud question: “What keeps you up at night?”

“Well if I’m up, it’s because I’ve got a little company, right?” Styles (as Jagger) said. “A little hanky panky!”

Ahead of the live SNL episode, Harry Styles seemed unsure if he would participate in any sketches on the show. In an interview last week on Elvis Duran’s radio show, Harry talked about his upcoming appearance on the NBC late-night sketch comedy, and at the time, Harry said he didn’t know if he would be asked to act in any skits on the show.

“I don’t know actually!” Styles said. “I have no idea… I’ll try! I don’t know if a lot of my jokes, usually they don’t land so well so we’ll see how it goes.”

As it turns out, Harry Styles didn’t have to worry about anything. Not only did he hit all the right notes in his two solo musical performances, but his jokes landed just fine, too.

Mick Jagger and John Travolta are ready to play the Feud! #Livefrom8H #FallonStylesSNL #SNLLiveCoastToCoast A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Harry Styles was in good company on this week’s Saturday Night Live. In addition to Harry and host Jimmy Fallon, the star-studded live episode— the first Saturday Night Live episode ever to be broadcast live from coast-to-coast in the show’s 42-year history—also featured appearances by Alec Baldwin (in the cold open, as Donald Trump), Melissa McCarthy (as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer), Nile Rogers (in the “Let’s Dance” musical monologue) and former SNL alum Rachel Dratch, who reprised her role as Fallon’s TV girlfriend Denise.

Harry Styles fans can catch the singer on TV next in his native U.K. when he makes his first solo appearance on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show on April 21. Harry’s film debut in Dunkirk comes in July.

[Featured Image by NBC Saturday Night Live Instagram]