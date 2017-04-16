‘SNL’: McCarthy’s Spicer Apologizes For Saying ‘Holocaust Center’– ‘I Meant To Say Concentration Club’

Melissa McCarthy appeared once again as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Donning a blonde wig and dressed as “the White House Easter Bunny,” McCarthy spoofed the blunder-prone press secretary’s apology after suggesting that Hitler was a lesser evil than President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

During the press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, April 11, White House Press Secretary Spicer was trying to justify the Trump administration’s decision to launch missile attacks against Syrian government air bases when he suggested that not even Hitler used chemical weapons against this own people. But Spicer’s Hitler comparison was obviously in error.

Historians know that the Nazi regime murdered Jews in gas chambers as part of the regime’s genocidal “Final Solution” plan to exterminate European Jews.

Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” the real-life Spicer said on Tuesday during a White House press conference before going on to refer to Nazi era concentration camps as “holocaust centers.”

“I said at least Hitler never used chemical weapons and everybody freaked out. They were like boo-hoo, ‘what about the Holocaust centers?'” SNL’s Spicer said in mockery of the real-life Spicer.

“I know they’re not called the Holocaust centers,” McCarthy’s Spicer continued defiantly. “I clearly meant to say concentration club.”

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer explains Holocaust center gaffe on SNL https://t.co/cYVEElc18I — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) April 16, 2017

Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL to deliver a special Easter message from Sean Spicer in a bunny suit https://t.co/aJpFAcOarm pic.twitter.com/iWC2dr3gNf — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2017

The White House Press secretary came under fire following his comments comparing Hitler with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and he quickly issued a groveling apology.

“When you make a mistake you own it. I appreciate you having me on. We all make mistakes; you’ve made mistakes. We all, hopefully, have a bit of forgiveness in us. And I hope that people who understand know that when I make a mistake I try and own it. And I would ask people for their forgiveness.”

McCarthy’s skit on SNL was meant to shine a spotlight once again on Spicer’s ill-advised Hitler-Assad comparison. Earlier in the show, McCarthy as Spicer gave a group of children participating in the year’s egg hunt a fright after ripping off his bunny mask.

Melissa McCarthy returned to @nbcsnl last night to play Sean Spicer cleaning up after a tough week https://t.co/QoLxnZ9SC2 pic.twitter.com/MVW8F8z99m — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2017

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer returned to SNL and dressed as the Easter bunny https://t.co/XT8ZXEvIcY pic.twitter.com/lUYUT8CyQy — The Independent (@Independent) April 16, 2017

“Everybody shut up. Shut up so I can apologize,” SNL’s Spicer began aggressively after the children had fled. “Yeah, you all got your wish this week. Spicey finally made a mistake.”

“I know they’re not called the Holocaust centers. I clearly meant to say concentration club. It would be great if the nit pickers didn’t focus on every slur and lie I say.”

McCarthy as Spicer then went on to deliver a lesson on the history of the Passover that amounted to parodying historical facts.

“I am particularly sorry this [Hilter-Assad comparison blunder] happened during Passover, aka Jewish Easter,” McCarthy as Spicer said.

An Easter Message From Melissa McCarthy's 'Spicey' On 'SNL' https://t.co/Jp4vY9LG3U — NPR (@NPR) April 16, 2017

She then brought out stuffed Veggie Tales characters to demonstrate her version of the historical origins of Passover, referring to the biblical pharaoh as a “bad, bad hombre.”

“He [Pharaoh] is doing some really bad stuff to the Jews,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “Not even Hitler…”

She barely managed to avoid another questionable Hitler comparison.

“You know what, not going to do that,” she said. “I’m not going there again. You fool me once, right? Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on Jews.”

She then resumed her bizarre historical narrative.

“Okay so, pharaoh guy is like ‘Hey, you guys need to start making pyramids and stuff and the Jews, these guys pass over,” she said.

She used the stuffed objects to demonstrate how the Jews “passed over” or “literally floated” over Pharaoh like “crouching tiger hidden…”

“And then, you know, from then on it was really smooth sailing for the Jews,” she concluded.

“Okay, just to be super clear as far as the bad guys go, the ranking is, Hitler then Babar al-Ashad [sic], then the pharaoh. And then I guess chronologically it would be the Jews.”

She ended her tale by wishing everyone a Happy Easter and then entered an egg-shaped mobile. She drove the mobile right through the set, smashing her lectern in the process.

“Let’s go, kids, eat all the candy you want, cause it’s probably the last Easter that we will ever have on Earth.”

“Oh, by the way, the president is probably going to bomb North Korea tonight,” she said as she drove away. “Okay, Spicey’s gotta go. Wrapping it up.”

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]