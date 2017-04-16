Kylie Jenner, Tyga Nasty Split: ‘Rack City’ Rapper Jealous Of Ex Hanging Out With Travis Scott

Tyga is reportedly not over his ex, Kylie Jenner, who is now making the headlines as Travis Scott’s new love interest. According to a new report, Tyga feels so jealous about Kylie hanging out with a new man even after their split.

While Kylie had a great time at Coachella, her ex-boyfriend is said to be constantly thinking about her. A source for Hollywood Life shared how the rapper cannot seem to let go of her just yet. Reportedly, Tyga is trying to keep his mind off his ex-girlfriend and is pretending he’s having a blast at the music festival. But in reality, Tyga is not done with his feelings for her yet and is said to be constantly checking up on her on social media.

Although Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the real score between them, reports stated that they’ve been flirting with each other all the time and this did not sit well with Tyga. Onlookers have spotted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “Antidote” rapper getting cozy at Coachella, with some reporting that Jenner was sitting on Travis’ lap and leaving the event together. As for Tyga, he reportedly doesn’t like to think about Kylie hanging out with other guys, especially Travis.

Reports of Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s split recently surfaced and this was seemingly confirmed when the lip kit maven posted a photo on social media showing her without Tyga at the big musical event. She also flaunted her Coachella get up and her new lime green hair. That’s not to say that Tyga is not around. Tyga also shared on Instagram different videos and photos of his whereabouts at Coachella.

According to an earlier report from Hollywood Life, Kylie was excited to know that she’ll be seeing Travis Scott at the music festival but she felt worried that she and Tyga might see each other once she learned that he will be there. A source said that since Kylie and Tyga are fresh from their split, “many of the feelings are still raw.” Jenner would feel awkward and uncomfortable running into Tyga, the report continued.

Reports of Tyga feeling jealous over Kylie’s new romance seem to contradict earlier reports suggesting that the breakup didn’t affect him that much. Tyga was all smiles when he filmed a new video surrounded by sexy models, Mirror reported. He was shooting a music video at Malibu, California where he was accompanied by bikini-clad women.

It remains to be seen why Jenner and Tyga, who were together for almost two years, split up but as previously reported, the pair ended their relationship because Tyga doesn’t seem to be ready to settle down with her while she, on the other hand, has grown tired of waiting for him to pop the big question.

According to rumors, Jenner has been asking Tyga to propose to her so they can finally get married. However, it was mentioned that Tyga just doesn’t see himself settling down with one woman. Other reports claimed that Tyga and Kylie Jenner never really split up. The rumors started when photos of the couple were no longer posted on Instagram. Fans got used to seeing Tyga and Kylie photos but lately, none has been posted.

A source for Us Weekly said that the on-and-off lovers have not really called it quits. They are simply not hanging out that much. But with Jenner rumored to have her eyes set on Travis Scott, it seems that the split rumors could be true.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga split reports have been around for quite some time now. Each time a breakup rumor surfaces, reports of them getting back together will follow eventually. It remains to be seen what’s the real status is with this seemingly complicated couple.

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]