Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Relationship Is Serious, ‘Mission Impossible’ Tom Cruise Is Worried For Suri?

The rumors of Katie Holmes dating Jamie Foxx has come a long way. Now, after a lot of media speculations and tons of rumors circulated online, the recently released pictures showed the rumored couple did enjoy a dinner date. Although Katie and Tom Cruise parted ways many years ago — is the Mission Impossible movie star comfortable with this relationship?

According to a recent report from Us Weekly, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who are rumored to have been dating since 2013, are finally ready to go public with their relationship. The outlet’s exclusive sources have revealed that after ending her marriage with Tom, Katie started seeing Jamie, who apparently was Tom’s very good friend in the past.

The report further revealed that ever since the rumored couple started seeing each other, they are trying very hard to stay away from the eyes of media and their fans. It might be possible that the reason why Katie and Jamie choose to stay behind the curtains for so long is because of the actress’ divorce contract with Tom Cruise that restricted her from dating publicly till the end of 2016.

An earlier report from Hollywood Life suggests that the reason for all the secrecy is Tom Cruise. It was earlier reported that Jamie has decided to end his alleged romance with Suri’s mother because of his growing concern for Tom Cruise. The report from Hollywood Life suggests that Foxx is very much afraid of Cruise.

“Jamie doesn’t know Tom’s crazy side and he likes to keep it that way. He’s heard war stories from Katie about what it’s like to be his bad side and he doesn’t want that drama.”

If the reports were not enough, celebrity outlet Fameolous, captured and uploaded a picture of Katie and Jamie spending a lovely dinner date together at a restaurant in New York City. The released picture somehow made many believe that Katie and Jamie are more than friends.

Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” shares an insider to Us Weekly. “They had it down to a science. Katie is tired of playing the hiding game.”

Prior to this, there were claims that Katie and Jamie are taking their relationship ahead, but Tom Cruise was worried for his daughter Suri’s future. The reports claimed that although Tom stays busy with his films and with the Church of Scientology, he deeply cares for his daughter and is worried about the future. The story then speculated that Cruise will “come crashing back into her and Suri’s lives, take her to court to get more custody and try to sway Suri over Scientology.”

However, Gossip Cop later debunked the claims and stated that all the rumors circulating about Katie, Jamie and Tom’s life are 100 percent untrue, and there is nothing going on between the two stars.

As of this writing, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ representatives have declined the rumors about their engagement and possible future marriage. Tom Cruise, who is currently busy shooting for the next part in the Mission Impossible franchise, has always avoided talking about Katie Holmes and his daughter Suri in public. So, until their official representatives will not release any official comments, fans of these stars should understand that there is nothing going on between the couple in question.

Do you think Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are actually a couple and the reason why the singer-actor chose to stay silent about his relationship with Suri’s mother is for his respect towards Tom Cruise? Share your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]