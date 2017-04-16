WWE Rumors: The Shield Reuniting Soon? Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins Are All On ‘Raw’ Superstars

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are all on Raw after the “Superstar Shakeup,” which has a lot of WWE fans curious if a reunion of The Shield is coming sooner rather than later. Before the brand split last year, there were rumors about WWE officials bringing back the trio for a feud with The Club. The brand extension made most people believe Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins would be kept separate for a long time.

However, this year’s “Superstar Shakeup” after Wrestlemania 33 has found all three members of the group on the same roster again. The success of The Shield is not just about the run all three men had together, but the run Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns have had as singles stars since the stable ended in 2014. In most ways, the trio’s dominance of WWE has continued over the past three years. They’ve just done it as singles stars.

On special occasions, all three members have united for a minute to eliminate a common enemy. It has only happened a handful of times, but the WWE Universe loves those moments when they happen. All three guys have admitted that a reunion of The Shield is only a matter of time. Since all three men are back together on Raw, the WWE Universe is speculating that Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins may reunite The Shield this year.

Unfortunately, it’s being reported that WWE officials have no plans to reunite the stable right now. Creative plans can always change, especially for big PPVs like WWE Summerslam or WWE Survivor Series. All three men are babyfaces. Ambrose is the Intercontinental Champion. Rollins is red-hot after a big win over Triple H at Wrestlemania 33. Reigns is expected to feud with Braun Strowman over the next couple of months.

All three former members of The Shield are going to be busy for awhile. Since WWE doesn’t have any plans to reunite the trio for another run, the WWE Universe will need to be patient. The only viable option for the group to feud with would be if Finn Balor aligned with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to form “The Club” on Raw. Balor’s “Club” versus The Shield could happen someday on WWE television, but not anytime soon.

Also, a reunion of The Shield wouldn’t last long if it happens over the next year. WWE officials already have massive plans laid out for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34. There has been some speculation about Dean Ambrose turning heel soon to feud with Seth Rollins in the near future. If WWE were to reunite The Shield, it would likely be for one big match situation. The group may even go a few months, but that seems unlikely.

It’s a testament to the run Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns had as The Shield that the WWE Universe still wants to see them reunite even for just one match. The success all three members of the stable have had as singles stars since the group disbanded is the greatest achievement of the group’s dominance.

The reunion of The Shield will happen someday whenever WWE officials believe the time is right. On paper, the trio has the potential to go on another long term run, which could do a lot for a performer like Reigns to earn some favor with the WWE Universe. The brand extension will make another run more challenging to be long term, but The Shield will have more matches over the next several years on WWE television. It’s just a question of when the careers of all three men will line up to give the WWE Universe what they want to see.

