Nina Dobrev, Orlando Bloom Not Dating, Hooking Up [Debunked]

Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are not dating, contrary to earlier reports. Despite several sources insisting that The Vampire Diaries alum was seen “flirting” and “hooking up” with Bloom, their reps confirmed that there is no truth to these salacious rumors.

Gossip Cop has recently debunked reports about Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom’s alleged budding romance. Early this week, Hollywood Life published an article saying that Dobrev and Bloom were spotted looking “extra friendly” and “pretty cozy” at The Promise movie premiere. They said that the two even left the premiere together.

“There must’ve been love in the air in LA, because Orlando and Nina looked like that wasn’t the first time they’d taken a sweet walk together,” the report said.

Although it would be fun to speculate that Dobrev and Bloom went on a date after the premiere, Gossip Cop noted that the two were actually with their manager, Aleen Keshishian. Given that Dobrev and Bloom share the same manager, it’s inevitable that the two will be occasionally seen together, sparking dating rumors. The same thing happened to Selena Gomez, who was also managed by Keshishian.

The website held that Dobrev and Bloom did not look “extra friendly” and “pretty cozy,” pointing out that the two were not even next to each other in that supposedly “sweet walk” photo the paps took after the premiere.

Even though Gossip Cop has already debunked rumors of Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom dating, several insiders keep insisting that there is something going on between the two. Earlier today, a source told People that Dobrev and Bloom are “hanging out romantically.”

“They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual,” the insider revealed.

However, the same insider added that The Lord of the Rings star was also spotted attending Coachella with a different woman.

In 2014, Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom also sparked dating rumors after hanging out at Comic-Con in San Diego. Several websites published reports saying that Dobrev and Bloom packed on PDA that weekend. Eyewitnesses even told Us Weekly that Dobrev and Bloom “were making out for 20 minutes” at an after-party, adding that the couple could not take their eyes and hands off each other. Another source said that Dobrev and Bloom “grinded on the dance floor.”

“Nina has known Orlando for a few years now. She’s been out with him in social settings with mutual friends. She’s always thought he was an attractive man,” a source told the website.

In other news, Orlando Bloom opened up about his split with Katy Perry in a recent interview with Elle UK. Although the 40-year-old actor did not mention the singer’s name, Bloom insisted that they have remained friends despite the break up. Bloom added that they wanted to serve as an inspiration to kids about maintaining a healthy friendship, post-break up.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate,” he explained.

Everything seemed to be going well for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry with insiders even claiming that the couple was heading towards an engagement. However, after a year of dating, in March, their reps confirmed to People that the two decided to take some time off.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps explained.

