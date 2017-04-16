Best Horror Movies Streaming Legally For Free [April 2017]

If you’re looking for the best horror movies streaming for free, there are many high-quality titles available throughout April 2017. Some of the horror movies listed below are hits from years gone by, like Fright Night, and others are more recent, like the 2016 horror-comedy Ava’s Possessions. This month’s list offers movies from horror icons including John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, and George A. Romero, along with a nice collection of cult classics.

Best Horror Movies On Crackle

With a wide variety of movies and series and a few original titles of their own, Crackle continues to build an audience. The streaming site has three of the best horror movies that are popular among audiences and critics alike.

Fright Night: This iconic cult classic is considered one of the best vampire movies from the ’80s. The “Decade of Excess” also provided an excessive list of horror films, and Fright Night is one of the most fun titles to come from that era.

Night of the Living Dead : Romero's first feature-length film didn't invent the zombie subgenre of horror, but it certainly launched it into pop culture. Out of all of the movies made from the innovative filmmaker, his first is often considered the most popular.

Ava's Possessions:This story starts where other possession movies end. Ava tries to rebuild her life after being possessed by a demon. In between 12-step-esque meetings, she contends with a chilling fact that seems to be catching up to her. Since she's been possessed before, she is 10 times more likely to be possessed again. This film has been called witty, unique, suspenseful, and a whole lot of fun.

Best Horror Movies On Shout Factory TV

Like Crackle, Shout Factory TV offers a variety of films, series, and some original programming as well. They also have a nice list of horror movies that fans are sure to enjoy revisiting. What makes Shout Factory TV unique is that they offer more than one version for some of their movies (offering a second version with audio commentary). In addition to the movies listed below, the site also has a great collection of films from Elvira’s Movie Macabre and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Day of the Dead w/Commentary: George A. Romero fans will enjoy revisiting this third installment to his Dead series while listening to audio commentary from Tom Salvini (special make-up effects), Lori Cardille (actress), and Romero himself.

Night of the Demons w/Commentary: This hidden gem from the late '80s is often regarded as one of the funniest and gross horror movies from the decade. The audio commentary from the filmmakers adds to a delightful trip down nostalgia lane.

Sleepaway Camp: Shout Factory TV has tapped into B-horror movies and cult classics from yesteryear, and nothing screams b-movie greatness like Sleepaway Camp. With a score of over 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is regarded as one of the most popular horror movies from the early '80s.

Body Bags w/Commentary: John Carpenter's career in filmmaking is paralleled by only a few. With numerous hit movies spreading across a wide variety of genres—like Star Man, Escape from New York, and Big Trouble in Little China—he has cemented his name in cinematic history. But it was horror that launched him into fame.

His first huge hit, Halloween, put him on the map and changed horror movies forever. And Carpenter’s horror hits continued to roll in through the decades: The Thing, The Fog, The Prince of Darkness, In the Mouth of Madness, Christine, and numerous others including the 1993 anthology, Body Bags.

This trio of shorts is directed by John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, and John Howard Davies. It’s also special because it’s one of the few horror flicks where Hooper, Carpenter, Wes Craven, and Sam Raimi appear as on-screen characters. This movie is a veritable who’s who of horror. Body Bags also stars Blondie front-woman and actress Deborah Harry, Mark Hamill, Sheena Easton, and Tom Arnold.

It was hard for the anthology to live up to the high expectations that some horror fans had, but the film received great reviews by the majority of critics and audiences alike. Those that have never seen it are better off watching the original version, also on Shout Factory TV, before listening to the audio commentary featuring Carpenter.

