Selena Gomez Finally Posts First Official Photo With The Weeknd During Coachella

After months of dating, Selena Gomez has finally shared a photo taken with The Weeknd to social media. Selena and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, have been photographed together by paparazzi, but Saturday’s post marks the first time the singer shared an official relationship photo.

Selena posted the selfie on Saturday evening as she and Abel enjoyed the 2017 Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. Her intimate look into their romance comes one week after The Weeknd shared a photo of the couple to his Instagram for the first time.

In just two hours, Gomez’s post received over 2.2 million likes from her whopping 117 million followers. The number will only increase and may be one of the most liked Instagram photos of all time as Selena’s posts are known to earn the title.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Gomez didn’t add a caption to the image, but fans didn’t need one as they took to leaving comments on her latest post. Most of her followers are happy to finally get a glimpse into the dating life of Selena and Abel as the couple pose together during the festival.

“This makes her so happy.” “The frikin’ cutest so much love.” “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COUPLE.”

Selena looks smitten as she gives a subtle grin to the camera as Abel wraps his arm around her chest. Both singers sport sunglasses as they pose for the casual photo. Gomez opted for a knee-length blue dress with white flowers as The Weeknd traded in his signature black look for jeans and a plaid shirt.

Fans also captured the couple sharing an intimate moment while listening to music as they stopped for a quick kiss on Saturday in the same outfits seen in Selena’s photo.

Sel and Abel at Coachella!!!❤???? #abelena #perfect A post shared by Marianne Gioumes (@marianne14052) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The site Just Jared reported on Selena’s new photo as the article said the couple is having too much fun at the festival.

“Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are having too much fun at Coachella!”

The article goes on to state what some fans have witnessed in person as both Gomez and Tesfaye are unable to keep their hands to themselves as they roam around Coachella.

“The 24-year-old ‘It Ain’t Me’ crooner and the 27-year-old ‘Starboy’ singer have been staying close during day two of the 2017 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.”

Of course, the PDA-filled fan photos are no match for the selfie shared by Selena as the public has been anxiously awaiting to see her first relationship post.

“Selena posted the most adorable Instagram selfie of The Weeknd wrapping his arm around her.”

Earlier in the weekend, E! News reported on Abel and Selena’s Coachella vibes as the couple was spotted getting close during the festival.

“The couple was spotted making their way to Travis Scott’s performance Friday evening. Taking the lead, the ‘Starboy’ singer led Selena by the hand to help make their way through the crowds.”

coachella vibes ???????? A post shared by g l a m h e a v e n (@glamheaven_) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Gomez placed her hands on her boyfriend’s shoulder as they made their way to a performance Friday evening in a gesture that has been common throughout their months-long romance. The couple’s Coachella trip comes on the heels of several other vacations Gomez and Tesfaye have taken together since going public in January.

“Selena and The Weeknd’s trip to the Indio, Calif., music festival—where every other celeb seems to be this weekend—comes after they traveled to Toronto, Colombia and Argentina together. Selena has been joining her boyfriend as he continues his world tour.”

Gomez is attempting to take more personal time during her busy career, and therefore traveled to watch her new beau perform in several countries. She also took a trip with him to his hometown in Canada during a break in his tour. It seems the romance is only heating up between the pair whether fans like it or not.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]