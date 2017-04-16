Watch Easter 2017 Mass From Vatican Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video As Pope Francis Delivers Mass

Those who want to watch Easter 2017 mass from the Vatican live online will be able to find streaming video so they can follow along the service from St. Peter’s Square from anywhere in the world.

Pope Francis will be saying mass before thousands expected to gather at the Vatican, delivering his annual Easter message. The service will start at 4 a.m. ET (10 a.m. in Rome) and can be seen in the video below.

Given the messages Pope Francis has delivered during Holy Week, it’s likely that the message will cover some timely topics, including terrorist attacks, war, and immigration. Pope Francis has always given a socially conscious bend to his sermons, and given the rising conflicts both in the Middle East and in Europe — where there has been a growing anti-immigration movement — it’s likely that this will continue for Easter Sunday mass.

There was a solemn tone to the Easter Vigil ceremony celebrated by Pope Francis earlier on Saturday evening. As the Daily Mail noted, there were security concerns after a spate of terrorist attacks across Europe. There were bomb squads and surveillance cameras deployed at the Colosseum for the service, the report noted.

In the last week, terrorist attacks against Coptic churches in Egypt left at least 45 people dead. That has led to high security not only at the Vatican, but also at other Easter Sunday church services in Europe.

Pope Francis used his Easter Vigil message to decry violence against innocent people, especially migrants.

“Saturday’s late-night service came after Francis presided over the evocative torch-lit Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum, where Francis repeatedly denounced the ‘shame’ of the blood spilled by innocent children, women and migrants in the world’s conflicts, shipwrecks and other tragedies,” the Daily Mail noted.

Pope Francis prostrates himself in prayer during a solemn Good Friday service in St. Peter's Basilica. https://t.co/JumHUfCCiK — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2017

Earlier, at a service on Good Friday, Pope Francis called on Catholics to be strong and resolute and proud in their faith.

“O Christ, we ask you to teach us to never be ashamed of your Cross, not to exploit it, but to honor and worship it, because with it you have shown us the monstrosity of our sins, the greatness of your love, injustice of our judgements and the power of your love,” he said (via the Catholic News Agency).

There was also a special presentation of the Stations of the Cross, which showed the story of Jesus’ death on the cross, the report noted.

“At each of the 14 stations, the cross was carried by different people – both religious and lay – from countries around the world, including Poland, Italy, India, Africa, Egypt, Portugal, Colombia, France, China, and Israel. “At several stations, the cross was held by a family with young children.”

Pope Francis: "O Christ, we ask you to teach us to never be ashamed of your Cross…"https://t.co/LYRzqBuVxA — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) April 16, 2017

Those who watch Easter 2017 mass from the Vatican live online will see a much more joyful service, with St. Peter’s Square already filled with bright flowers in anticipation of the service.

It’s likely they will also see Pope Francis make a direct appeal to Catholics to do a better job of carrying out Jesus’ ministry in the world. That was a theme in his Holy Week messages, including a call for Catholics to “break down all the walls that keep us locked in our sterile pessimism, in our carefully constructed ivory towers that isolate us from life, in our compulsive need for security and in boundless ambition that can make us compromise the dignity of others.”

Those who want to see the Easter 2017 mass live online can follow along in the video below.

Those unable to watch the embedded video above can click here to watch live streaming video of Easter 2017 mass from the Vatican.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]