WWE Rumors: These Five Superstars Could Win WWE Universal Or World Championship In Next Year

There are five WWE superstars with the best odds to capture the WWE Universal or WWE Heavyweight title within the next year. Among them are two current WWE stars who have yet to hold major championship gold, let alone any championships since joining the Raw and SmackDown rosters. The other three superstars have previous title reigns, so it could make for another impressive championship on their resumes within WWE history. Here’s look at the latest WWE rumors involving which stars could hold championship gold before WrestleMania 34 ends next year.

As WWE Leaks reported on Friday, a betting special was recently released by the Kambi oddsmakers. The service provides odds for a variety of specials involving WWE matches, storylines, and even real-life events involving the stars. This latest special offers odds for who could hold the WWE Universal or World Championship between now and the conclusion of WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. That event takes place on Sunday, April 8, from New Orleans, Louisiana.

While the event is a bit under a year away, that gives plenty of time for superstars to win the titles currently held by “The Beast” Brock Lesnar and “The Viper” Randy Orton. Leading all contenders on the odds that were published is “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles with 1-5 odds. He’s previously held the World Heavyweight title as part of the SmackDown roster, and could very well do so again. In fact, it was recently speculated in WWE championship rumors here at the Inquisitr that Styles could get his big WrestleMania moment next year that fans had wanted him to have just a few weekends ago.

Next on the list is “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. He hasn’t really been part of the championship picture recently, with the exception of the Elimination Chamber match that Bray Wyatt won. Corbin has yet to win any gold since coming up to the main roster, unless fans want to count that Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy he claimed. That said, he seems like a smart candidate to maybe win a Money in the Bank ladder match and then cash in on someone like Orton at an opportune time.

Corbin’s current odds to hold a title between now and before WrestleMania 34 ends are at 17-20. Some fans may contend he’s not quite ready in terms of his ability to cut promos, so it could be a while before he sees the title, but it’s always possible he’s part of a surprise plan to change the title up. Vince McMahon and the WWE higher-ups may decide to give him a chance to show what he’s capable of with the major belt around his waist.

Coming in third in the odds listing is Braun Strowman. It’s expected that he’ll soon be challenging for the Universal Championship. Before he does that, he’ll probably be part of a No. 1 contender’s match against Roman Reigns, the guy he sidelined on Monday Night Raw. Strowman has been given 1-3 odds on the list and it would be very interesting if WWE has him capture the championship from Lesnar. It almost seemed that the only way it might happen is if Brock had some sort of injury or other reason he needed time away for, and the belt had to be relinquished.

“The Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose (7-4) and “The Demon” Finn Balor (1-2 odds) round out the top five favorites to capture one of the major titles between now and WrestleMania 34. Ambrose has held the World Championship before only to drop it to AJ Styles. He currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which he just brought with him over to WWE Raw in the “Superstar Shake-up.” Finn Balor has won the WWE Universal Championship before, but based on current storylines, it seems like he’s not in the championship picture again, just yet. Balor appears to be headed for a feud with Bray Wyatt based on Wyatt’s appearance on the big screen after Finn’s match on a recent episode of Raw.

The way the WWE betting special works is that bettors can wager on a particular superstar to win a championship match between now and the end of Mania. However, if the superstar is simply awarded a title in some manner, which has happened in WWE stories before, then there isn’t a win on that bet. It can only be a superstar actually winning a title match for the championship.

While Styles, Corbin, Strowman, Ambrose, and Balor hold the best odds, there are many other WWE stars of interest on the betting special. John Cena is always a favorite to capture a big title, but he’s going to be taking some time away from the wrestling ring for personal life and other endeavors. Cena will break the record he’s tied with Ric Flair with for most title reigns with another win.

Cena is tied with Balor on the list at 1-2 odds, followed by Kevin Owens at 13-20, and Roman Reigns at 1-10. Interestingly, a lot of speculation is that Reigns is going to win the Universal title at WrestleMania 34 making him an interesting pick here. Long shots on the list might be Sami Zayn at 2-1 and The Miz at 7-4, although both seem capable of a title run. So does SmackDown Live newcomer Shinsuke Nakamura, who currently has odds of 1-4 on the listing.

