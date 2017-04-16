‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9 Reunion: What To Expect In The Explosive 4-Part Special

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta was full of drama and it looks like the upcoming reunion show is going to be even more explosive than what fans have already seen. As a matter of fact, there’s so much RHOA material to cover this time around that Andy Cohen will be hosting a 4-part reunion show this season in order to air out all the peach holders’ dirty laundry. Here is what you can expect to see when the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars hit the stage.

Kandi Burrus and Porsha Williams

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta was defined by the battle between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. It all started when Porsha claimed that Kandi and Todd invited her into their bedroom. That threesome shocker was only the tip of the iceberg, though, and evolved into a huge drama between the two that involved cheating and rape accusations.

After Porsha pointed the finger at Kandi for her interest in women it looked like the accusation was going to blow up in her face after Kandi admitted to sharing a kiss with her former friend. She also shared that Porsha was the aggressor and accused her of also having a thing for women. There was also the drama over whether or not Kandi Burruss had been carrying on an affair with Porsha’s friend Shamea Morton.

The drama between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams really came to a head when Porsha claimed that Kandi texted her a message, insinuating that she wanted to rape her. In reality, it was supposedly a funny message about how she wasn’t going to just rape Porsha in the club. However, the r-word was used and those who were looking for a reason to be offended took that text and ran with it. Sneak peeks of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show Kandi Burruss in tears as she freaks out on Porsha about how those claims that she wanted to rape her could ruin her life.

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks

The huge drama between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams really started with Phaedra Parks. She was upset at Kandi and Todd over their continued friendship with her estranged husband, Apollo Nida. In Season 8, there was a huge drama over some of the recreational vehicles that Apollo had stored in Kandi and Todd’s garage before he went to prison.

The feds showed up to Kandi’s house to look for the property in order to pay back some of the money Apollo owes as restitution. Naturally, Kandi thought Phaedra Parks was the one who ratted them out for having Apollo’s stashed property and their friendship began to crumble due to Todd and Apollo’s friendship plus the accusation about calling in the feds.

Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore

Sheree Whitfield returned to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 9 and it was nice to have one of the original peach holders back on camera. Kenya Moore might not think so, though, because she and Sheree sparred all season long. Sheree was finishing up her long-suffering mansion that she dubbed Chateau Sheree and ended up competing with Kenya Moore, who was completing her own home, Moore Manor, around the same time.

Kenya Moore had her housewarming party first and when Sheree Whitfield arrived, she didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about Kenya’s new home. She criticized the lack of crown molding and picked at Kenya because she thought it was small.

When Sheree’s housewarming party came around, it was Kenya’s turn to take a few digs. She snuck into the Chateau Sheree basement and let everyone know that it was unfinished and therefore, so was Sheree’s house. She also brought up the lack of appliances in the custom home and started a huge fight with Kim Zolciak, who was also a guest at the party.

RHOA marriage and divorce drama

In addition to the drama between the women on Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 9, there was also quite a bit of relationship drama. With Sheree Whitfield’s return also came a few cameos from her ex-husband Bob Whitfield. Despite Sheree and Bob’s dramatic split and divorce battle, the two are on seemingly good terms. However, when the RHOA group went to Hawaii, Bob Whitfield went too and during that trip, Sheree brought up some things that are pretty disturbing whether you believe her or not.

Sheree Whitfield accused Bob of being abusive during their marriage. When Sheree brought up a time that Bob choked her, he joked that he should have choked her harder. The moment was hard to watch and also made a lot of RHOA fans wonder why Sheree would give her ex-husband even a second more of her time.

There was also the divorce of Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas. Without this storyline, Cynthia would have been even more boring than normal but with her split and almost there were almost enough appearances from Peter to let him hold a peach too. We got to see Peter open up yet another bar and we also got to see Peter show up on the Hawaii trip, which happened to fall on his birthday. There was a lot of awkwardness between Cynthia and Peter since it was well known that he didn’t want the divorce and she didn’t seem to understand after leaving him that she needed to give him just a little bit of space.

Of course, there was also Phaedra Parks’ almost-divorce. Phaedra announced that her divorce from Apollo Nida was final although a judge recently ruled that it wasn’t because of several errors made during the filing and the fact that Apollo was never even served. Despite that, Apollo is engaged to another woman named Sherien Almufti and RHOA fans got to meet her at the opening of Kandi and Todd’s new restaurant. That was pretty messy!

While she wasn’t actually married to him, Kenya Moore will most certainly talk about her split from personal trainer Matt Jordan. Kenya and Matt suffered some serious drama coming into Season 9 and despite all of Matt’s attempts to reconcile (or force Kenya to reconcile) she managed to shake him loose. That wasn’t before Matt confronted Kenya at Peter Thomas’ bar opening and was accused of hitting her driver in the face. Matt was also accused of showing up to Kenya’s house uninvited and breaking some of the windows. She currently has a restraining order against Matt and he was reportedly not invited to the RHOA reunion to defend himself due to the safety issues he might pose just from being there.

The most shocking moment at the Season 9 RHOA reunion

As you can see, there was a lot of drama on Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and it’s going to take some time to go over and hash it all out. Sheree Whitfield recently told E! News that the four-part reunion show is “jaw dropping.” While she wouldn’t divulge exactly what happened on stage that has everyone so shocked, she did guarantee that it was the most explosive and shocking reunion show in the history of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The reunion was jaw-dropping. I’m sure it’s draining watching it,” Sheree teased. “I mean, I don’t even know what to say. I don’t even know how to explain what happened, but I know that all the viewers, they’re gonna be shocked. I mean, we were shocked.”

“When I’m sitting there and I’m hearing everything that’s going on, I’m like, ‘How can one person be so cruel, so evil? You’re that angry? You’re that spiteful? You’re that hateful for that one person and you would concoct something like this?’ It’s just evil. How can you be around or trust somebody who’s capable of doing such a thing?”

For those who might be wondering, Sheree Whitfield is definitely siding with Kandi Burruss and she’s talking about the drama with Porsha Willaims and the claims that Kandi and Todd tried to drug and rape her. Sheree goes on to tease that there are many shocking moments in the four-part RHOA reunion but this specific topic is so shocking that even the other housewives had to pick their jaws up off the floor.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s four-part reunion special begins Sunday, April 16 at 8/7c on Bravo.

