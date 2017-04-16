Ariel Winter Takes Coachella Style To A New Level With Ripped Shirt And Pink Hair

Ariel Winter is taking a cue from Kylie Jenner as she flaunts a new hair color this weekend at Coachella. The 19-year-old also had some interesting outfit choices as she wore what very well may be her most provocative outfits to date.

Ariel is not shy when it comes to showing a bit of skin, and her Coachella outfits are no exception. The Modern Family actress was photographed enjoying the festival’s activities on Friday in teal lingerie underneath a pair of floral overalls. She paired the casual day look with long pink hair, which is most likely a wig, and a light pink bandana tied at her neck.

Ariel winter at #coachella2017 Comment you favourite pink emoji???? @arielwinter #arielwinter A post shared by Ariel Winter F A N ❤️ (@ariel.winter.gray) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Ariel wore the floral ensemble to the H&M tent where she posed with neon lights. She posted the photo to her Instagram as the only Coachella image she’s shared this weekend.

“Thank you so much @hm Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner”

While this may be the only image Winter has posted on social media of her festival attire, fans have uploaded photos of the actress they’ve snapped showing her wearing a more racy outfit. She was seen rocking a ripped white shirt and cut-off denim shorts as she posed with fans.

Yas ???? #arielwinter #coachella A post shared by Ariel Winter (@arielwinterh) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Winter left very little to the imagination as her shirt exposed her stomach and cleavage. She used the pink bandana and a matching fuzzy key ring to accentuate her revealing outfit and long pink hair. A website called Just Jared reported on Ariel’s Coachella look as she was photographed with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

“The 19-year-old Modern Family actress held hands with her actor boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, while checking out the festival. She wore a pink wig to complete her fun Coachella look!”

Of course, her outfit wasn’t overlooked as the site stated Winter showed off some skin with her day one looks.

“Ariel Winter shows off some skin in a cut-out crop top while walking around the fairgrounds at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.”

People magazine reported on Winter’s Friday Coachella style as the site said the actress even paired her look with matching lipstick.

“Ariel Winter let her mane down at Coachella, debuting festive pink locks for the first weekend of the music festival on Friday. She accessorized with a pale pink handkerchief and topped lips with a matte pink shade.”

Ariel turned her raven-black locks pink for the music festival in what some are calling a Kylie Jenner move. Jenner is known for changing her hair color for Coachella as she once again attends the event. Kylie donned neon yellow hair on Friday as she attended a party with friend Jordyn Woods.

highlighter hair ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul then debuted a purple look on Saturday as she was photographed at a Bumble party. Much like Ariel, Kylie also opted for revealing outfits as she stepped out in a gold mini-dress and skin-baring snakeskin outfit.

People magazine also reported on Jenner’s look as the site refers to her look as a “wild Coachella wig.” The site reminded readers of Jenner’s past Coachella wigs as she made headlines last year with her rainbow-colored hair.

“Jenner is no stranger to wild Coachella wigs. She and her go-to wig master, Tokyo Stylez, nearly broke the Internet last year when they debuted a rainbow braided wig for the festival. Naturally, the pair had to partner up again this year for Jenner’s hair creations.”

???????????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

It seems fans have taken to comparing Ariel and Kylie as both teens showcase colorful hairstyles at the festival. Winter’s followers commented on her Instagram post as they referred to the similarities between the two stars’ fashions.

“You thought you were Kylie.”

Another commenter brought up the issue of people “hating” on Ariel for seemingly wearing Jenner-like styles.

“Wait why are people hating on her all of a sudden? I keep seeing stuff about her but am unsure why.”

While some people enjoyed seeing Winter with a new (temporary) hair color, others couldn’t get past the fact that Coachella now seems to be a fashion show for celebrities and less about music.

“Celebrity 101 – post lots of pics proving u went to Coachella. Poser. Do any of you actually go to see any of the bands?”

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]