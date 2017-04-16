Kendall Jenner’s Butt Photo Surfaces Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kendall Jenner has her fans in a frenzy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off her cheeky new look, just in time for Coachella. The arts and music festival kicked off on Friday, April 14, and now the model is ready to relax amid her hectic modeling schedule. Kendall is a little butt-obsessed, just like her famous sisters. She showed off butt in a see-through skirt at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday.

The 21-year-old flaunted her curves in a revealing outfit, reports Us Weekly. But, Kendall Jenner wasn’t the one who shared the photo. Her good friend, Hailey Baldwin, took to her Instagram Story to share the black-and-white snapshot. She captioned the photo, “Like…. This is crazy,” referring to Jenner’s curvaceous bum. She also added a praise hands emoji. The below snapshot shows Jenner rocking a sheer bodysuit and thong that accentuated her curves.

@kendalljenner ???????? via @haileybaldwin Instagram Stories #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchats (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

She accessorized her look with a crop top, long braids, hoop earrings, a body chain, and Adidas sneakers. She glanced back at the camera with a serious expression. TMZ previously reported that Kendall has various interviews scheduled over the Coachella weekend, but the reporters are not allowed her to ask her questions about her controversial Pepsi commercial. The soda company pulled the ad starring Kendall earlier this month after viewers on social media said it trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement.

It’s not like the older Jenner sister to show off her booty. As Hollywood Life reported, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are usually the ones to show off their booty. Even Kylie Jenner has been showing off her curves as she’s getting older. This latest photo of Kendall comes after fans accused her of going under the knife to be just like her sisters.

In a selfie shared on her Instagram last month, she showed off her bikini body and revealed that she does have some of the curves that her famous Kardashian sisters are known for. However, it didn’t take long for some to point out the model’s unusually larger hips, as noted by Life & Style Magazine. One fan, in particular, took to Instagram to post a side-by-side comparison of Jenner’s figure now versus a few years ago.

Natural sista my ass ???? @kendalljenner A post shared by . ????__________14K (@wecannotkuwtk_) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Kendall recently spoke out on her app about the rumors that she’s had work done. Rumors swirled she went under the knife to alter her face and plump her lips. Kendall admits the countless rumors about her looks are “exhausting.” The reports of her going under the knife come after she let little sis Kylie do her makeup for a live stream chat.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction – look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, ‘This is CRAZY,'” she wrote. “When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!'” Jenner wrote. “I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself—she must be guilty.'”

so happy to be the face of the new #DWClassicPetite from @danielwellington! Enter KENDALL for 15% off on Danielwellington.com link in bio #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Jenner admitted that she’s actually happy with her looks. She has no intentions of changing them just because she’s in the fashion industry. She feels that she cannot win on social media – whether she’s on it or not.

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

“As a model, why would have my face reconstructed?” she asked. “It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

Kendall feels bad for her social media haters. She couldn’t believe what she found when she stumbled upon an Instagram account devoted to hating her famous family.

“I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers,” Jenner wrote. “I just felt sad for whoever’s behind it — who has the time? People forget that they’re talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner’s cheeky Coachella look? Sound off below in the comments section.

