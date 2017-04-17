General Hospital Spoilers: Jax’s Life InDanger, Sonny Makes Out With Divorce Lawyer

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week promises to be more intriguing and exciting. The Corinthos family is in a huge mess following Sonny’s discovery of what Carly has been doing with Jax. The Corinthos family drama is going to be in the spotlight in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

Sonny Rages

If there is one predictable thing about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), it would be his thirst for revenge. Seeing Carly (Laura Wright) in bed with another man will not sit well with him. Since Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is also the person responsible for Nelle’s schemes, he has a list of transgressions that requires revenge. General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny’s anger will not die down and he will try to settle the score between him and Jax.

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that a conversation between Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will leave the latter worried. Sonny is not the type of person who bluffs and he did mention something about killing someone. Given the current circumstances, it would not be unreasonable for Sonny to chase after Jax.

Don't let Carly's flowers fool you… she's in for a rough start to her weekend. #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/jpuXrUjnT2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 14, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease that knowing on the same day that he is innocent and seeing proof of Carly’s cheating will tick Sonny off. The mob boss already issued an ultimatum and he brought up divorce. Given how things are unfolding, this seems to be the end for CarSon.

Jax needs to stay on his toes since Sonny will not stop until he gets what he wants. General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason (Billy Miller) might be holding on to some information that could destroy Jax. Sonny will not think twice about using this to destroy Jax. While Sonny is busy with his schemes to make Jax suffer, Carly and Jax will grow even stronger.

Amidst another passionate encounter, General Hospital spoilers suggest someone will cause a disturbance. There are speculations that Sonny will bust in with the cops to get Jax arrested for the kidney deal.

Carly’s Lawyer

GH spoilers tease that Carly is not the only one who will be making out with someone. Sonny will also find a girl who will return his attentions and Carly will not be happy about it. CarSon will be in the middle of a divorce and it appears that Sonny will hook up with Carly’s lawyer. Trust issues are bound to escalate as the Corinthos couple tries to sort out their marriage.

Diane Miller (Carolyn Henesy) would have been Carly’s first choice but it appears like Sonny snagged her first. Back in February, there were casting calls for the role of Martina in General Hospital. This legal eagle will be Sonny’s potential love interest and if she turns out to be Carly’s lawyer, it would be another huge mess.

Carly's world is crumbling around her. What more can she do to save her marriage? Find out RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH #CheckYourLocalListings pic.twitter.com/N0rKJDNvYG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 11, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny will meet Martina in a bar and the chemistry will lead to a kiss. Martina has no idea she has been kissing the Corinthos mobster. She will only realize who “Michael” is when they see each other in court. While the kiss is a cause for concern, Martina will be in big trouble since she kissed her client’s husband. The divorce hearing could ruin Martina’s career and Sonny’s further involvement would be something to look forward to in the upcoming episode of General Hospital.

Divorce cases can be messy but a sneak peek at the script for Martina’s character reveals the lawyer has a weakness for Sonny. Sonny’s charm never wore off and the lawyer might risk her career for this case. Although this affair and the divorce are two important reasons why they need to keep their hands off each other, General Hospital spoilers tease they would not be able to control their urges.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]