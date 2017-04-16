Easter 2017 Quotes: All The Best Sayings, Greetings, And Bible Verses To Share On April 16

Easter 2017 is here, and those who want to celebrate the day by sharing a quote will have plenty of sayings, poems, and Bible verses to share on social media.

The holiday is the most important in Christianity, remembering the day Jesus rose from the dead after his crucifixion. The Easter holiday has become one not only to remember the sacrifice but also to spend time with friends and family, searching for Easter baskets and sharing a big meal.

If you’re looking to start the day by sharing a meaningful quote (or even a funny one), here are the best Easter 2017 sayings to share.

Easter Bible quotes

The sacrifice of Jesus Christ is the most important moment in the New Testament and the crux of Christianity. For Christians, this sacrifice took the place of their own sins and allowed them to be reunited with God after they die.

There are quotes across the Bible about the significance of Easter and Jesus’ resurrection, and here are some of the best to share on Easter.

I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this? — John 11:25-26

But he was wounded for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; on him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and by his stripes we are healed. — Isaiah 53:5

And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. — Luke 24:2-3

The tombs also were opened. And many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised, and coming out of the tombs after his resurrection they went into the holy city and appeared to many. When the centurion and those who were with him, keeping watch over Jesus, saw the earthquake and what took place, they were filled with awe and said, “Truly this was the Son of God!” — Matthew 27:52-54

For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord…

Religious Easter quotes

There have been plenty of religious figures who boiled down the significance of Easter into a memorable quote, so if you want to share with friends the importance of the holiday but might not want a Bible quote, here are some great choices (via the Metro and AJC.com).

It is at Easter that Jesus is most human, and like all humans, he fails and is failed. His is not an all-powerful God, it is an all-vulnerable God — Michael Leunig

God loves each of us as if there were only one of us — Saint Augustine

Our lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf of springtime. — Martin Luther

A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act — Mahatma Gandhi

God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, “I love you.” — Billy Graham

Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life. — Craig D. Lounsbrough

Easter greetings

If you’re looking for something a little more generic to celebrate on April 16, here are some great Easter greetings that work for anyone (via the Metro and Pressks).

Easter gives hope for tomorrow, As after the winter comes Spring. Our hearts can be filled with gladness As hearts rejoice and sing.

According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

May you and your family be blessed as you celebrate the true meaning of Easter, from the reflection of Good Friday to the joy of Easter Sunday and the promise of eternal life.

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you a very happy Easter!

